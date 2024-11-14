A young artist currently in China shared a cute video of herself and local kids entertaining themselves

The clip was posted on the lady's TikTok account, and the online community members rooted for her

The hun's feed was filled with comments from Mzansi peeps who were proud to see our dance moves spreading across the world

A local babe shared a video of herself teaching Chinese kids South African dance moves.

Source: TikTok

When it comes to music and viral dance challenges, the world bows to Mzansi, and many across the globe are starting to show appreciation.

After sharing the video on her TikTok account, under the user handle @nasaa.reloaded, it gained massive popularity, reaching 345K views, 39K likes and almost 500 comments.

The artist and local kids flex their choreography

The video shows @nasaa.reloadedd standing before a crowd of Chinese kids, dancing to a famous local song titled 'Kwenzekalani' in an outdoor setup. The excited kids sing along the beat in their language while continuing their moves.

Watch the video below:

The cute Chinese kids steal many hearts

Mzansi social media users did not hesitate to comment on @nasaa.reloaded feed after watching the video. Almost the whole comment section was filled with people proud of the local talent and musical influence worldwide.

User @Hanifa💜btsfan commented:

"So cute, 🥰 nice to see we as South Africans are being understood and enjoyed 👍🙏."

User @Gibbous shared:

"According to our so-called life coaches in South Africa, I thought all they do 24/7 is science and technology."

User @Duduzile_khoza2.2oh joked:

"Amapiano dancing lessons, about to make it as part of the curriculum in China."

User @Lindokuhle Lindorh added:

"Amapiano to the world 🙌."

User @Cora Palesa Mamatela (Mama C) said:

"Well done. Exporting 🇿🇦 dance culture to the world 🔥."

User @Hikinglifestyle bragged:

"South Africa 🇿🇦 to the world 🌎 🙌."

Chinese woman shows her local viral dance challenge moves

In another Briefly News article, a Chinese lady flexed her amapiano dance moves to do a viral mkhukhu dance challenge.

Her video entertained many in the online community, and others even gave her a few local names as a sign that she had been accepted by one of us.

