A proud mom shared a clip of her young girl playing a popular dance song on TikTok, and it went viral

The mom cheered as she excited daughter continued playing in their home

Social media users felt proud of the young lady and motivated her to continue polishing her skills

An excited mom cheered for her daughter while she played the piano. Image: @nombusobridget

Source: TikTok

It has been proven that parents and families play a significant role in boosting their children's confidence, and one local mom did just that when her daughter played a banger tune on their piano.

The mom shared her daughter's piano version of DJ Clock's song on her TikTok account under her user handle @nombusobridget, attracting over 500K views.

The little girl in action

The clip shows the daughter sitting in a chair playing DJ Clock's old classic, 'Pluto,' on the piano with her sister sitting beside her. In the background, the mom cheers loudly, getting the girl excited as she continues playing.

Watch the cute video below:

Mzansi shows the little piano player love

Almost 900 social media users took to the comment section to praise the talented little girl on her mother's feed. Many also acknowledged the mom for supporting her daughter and asked her to continue, as that was good for her confidence.

User @CBMPO commented:

"She's doing so well. ..make sure she does this every day, please."

User @Lihle Mkhize said:

"She’s so good 🙌🏼🔥."

User @Leendelan Ntusii added:

"🙌😮‍💨🇿🇦 South Africa is finally becoming what it was supposed to be a long time ago. Talent is taking over, hhayi lento ka Education is a key. Your talent and passion are the key❤️."

User @Ma-Percentty noted:

"Umama lapho emuva, she's everything to this child's confidence.🫶🏿❤️."

User @Billy Maphoru commented:

"Please keep her talent going forward, always be there to allow her to flow going forward 😊😊."

User @sisonkemaqubela noted:

"The happiness she gets from her mom is so adorable ❤️🥺keep it up mom❤️Shout to this mom 😁."

