A TikTok user shared a cute video of a mom doing her groceries at Woolies with his violin-playing son, leaving the online community entertained

The boy enjoyed himself as he danced to his tune while his mom looked unbothered, going to the checkout counter to pay

Social media users wished they were around the store to hype the young man, while some shared they'd take him everywhere they go

A video of a cute boy playing the violin at a grocery store warmed many hearts. Image @stephkirst

A content creator touched many social media users after sharing a video of a boy following his mom as she shops while entertaining himself with his music.

After the video was shared under the user handle @stepkirst, it attracted 249K views, 18.9K likes and 850 comments from social media users who loved the boy's talent show-off.

The amusing video of the boy playing his violin

The clip shows the mom unbothered as she stands in the queue to pay for groceries while the boy nonchalantly plays his instrument. The mom moves to the till and takes out food items while the boy dances to his tune.

Mzansi's entertained by the young boy

After viewing the video, hundreds of social media users took to the comment section to share how cute the boy was. Some wished to have been in the shop to hype him up, while others understood how the mom zoned out as if nothing was happening around her.

User @gembaby112 knew the boy:

"He comes to my church and plays absolutely beautiful 😍😁."

User @it_is_what_it_is879 shared a compliment:

"Can we please talk about the fact that this kid is an actual prodigy?"

User @user1207026 joked:

"The mom is living in a movie. She’s got a soundtrack and all😅."

User @juice_2000 anticipated:

"I already see Bro doing a Woolworths advert 😭."

User @mrs.dogar92

"😂She checked out a long time already... 😂That is how we cope👌."

User @kareemah786 noted:

"The fact that he can play the 🎻 so nonchalantly means he is actually REALLY GOOD!!! And he is still a kid!!! Well done parents!!! 👌🏼👏🏼❤️."

Source: Briefly News