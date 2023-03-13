One woman went viral after she taught her young son a valuable lesson about his embarrassing behaviour

The woman mirrored her son's public bursts of anger and threw a massive tantrum at a grocery store

Moms on social media could relate to her frustrations and applauded her for giving the boy a taste of his own medicine

Most parents have, at one point, dealt with a frustrated child in public. Children who cannot properly communicate their anger end up throwing tantrums in full view of strangers, which might be embarrassing for some parents.

Mom throws tantrum and embarrasses her son at the grocery store

One mother, @thoanie9410, posted a TikTok video of how she ended her son's public tantrum. She copied his behaviour and started rolling on the floor and screaming. The boy was so surprised by his mom's behaviour he stared at her with his arms folded.

Watch mom's huge tantrum in the TikTok video below:

SA TikTok users amused by mom's teaching method

More than 149 000 people saw the TikTok video and loved the woman's no-nonsense attitude.

@nadiwainuka said:

"I am tempted but I won't be able to get up."

@lee.dot.m commented:

"The part of him folding his hands and walking away finishes me."

@kimclaasen139 posted:

"Hell yeah, mom give them a taste of their own medicine."

@lozikeyi_teedo commented:

"And that was the last day he threw a tantrum."

@cossetnails shared:

"My mother did this once and I never threw a tantrum again."

@mbaliyezwe_yesizwe added:

"I've never laughed so hard in my life."

@rendani_nkosi stated:

"Not in my entire life have I ever laughed like this."

@estym295 stated:

"Mom of the year, we should indeed give them a taste of their own medicine. Ba tena."

