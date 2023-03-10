A video of a Zulu grandma touched people after she showed how she cares for a newborn

The older lady was bathing the newborn baby, and people were amazed by the tenderness she had

Online users left hundreds of comments discussing their grandmother's amazing care in the video

A video thanked a grandmother for taking care of the family's newborn. The footage showed a Zulu granny caring for the baby with expertise.

A Zulu grandmother cared for a newborn baby, and people were in their feelings. Image: TikTok/ redfamily_themkhizes

Source: UGC

Online users loved seeing the video of the adorable moments between grandma and child. People in the comments could not stop raving about the gogo's tender care.

TikTok of Zulu gogo caring for baby fascinates peeps

A video by redfamily_themkhizes showed how the Zulu grandmother cares for her grandbaby. Peeps were in awe of the grandmother in the video.

South Africans gas over caring grandmother

Mzansi loves seeing family moments. People couldn't get over the video and left compliments for the grandmother's skill. They also mentioned how healthy the gran looked.

Phimy3810 commented:

"Grannies are such a blessing."

Lady H N commented:

"Ncooow, can I be a second granny."

chuluwam commented:

"Gogo you are fit gal."

Thembelihle commented:

"Ithanga elaka gogo lihlula elama 2000s."[Her thigh look better that those born in the 2000s.]"

Phoenix Medus commented:

"I thought I wasn’t gonna cry today. Cheers to our Matriarchs."

Source: Briefly News