A young, happy boy gave positive vibes, listening to upbeat music as he prepared to go to school

The learner, who comes from a humble home, danced to the music as he was wearing his uniform

The online community reacted to the clip, with many applauding the learner for his good mood

A little boy danced to upbeat music as he prepared to go to school.

Source: UGC

A TikTok video of a little boy dancing to upbeat music in a shack before he goes to school has entertained Mzansi.

In the clip uploaded by @shezzlee, the person recording the video is in bed while the boy is on the floor wearing his school uniform in the shack. But what's entertaining is the vibe the boy created for himself as he prepares for his day.

The young man can be seen listening to upbeat music despite people being asleep in the shack—lol. As the music played, he made it a point to not just listen to it but also dance to it.

Boy gives good vibes as he prepares to go to school

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the video

The video gained over 1k likes, with many online users loving the boy's mood before he goes to school.

@Karabo Enough wrote:

"Don't ever break his spirit I see a future there my sister♥️."

@Lebogang Tsoaeli stanned:

" Nothing can get him in a negative mood starting the day like that."

@Uniquepearl said:

" Bathong tell him I'm asking for that morning happiness."

@ZITO was happy:

"Happiness is a choice , I smiled the video ."

@Moana adored:

"I watched this more than 10 times and also saved it...aw bathong❤❤❤❤."

@MR T loved:

"Good energy."

@NoxieM9106 felt envious:

"I need to activate my mood like that every morning."

Schoolboy jams to Gqom music in school's bathroom

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Rusternburg schoolboy who jammed to Distruction Boys.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @tianocombrink2, a group of schoolboys from Rusternburg are in the bathroom dancing to the popular Omunye song. However, one stood out. The young man took the dance floor by storm and danced his heart off, impressing his mates and online users alike. One could tell that dancing is one of his hobbies as he did not miss a beat in his moves.

Source: Briefly News