A group of Rustenburg schoolboys had a vibe in the school's bathroom, dancing to Distruction Boy's Omunye

One young man stood out with his dance moves, he did not miss any beat and even did an impressive vosho

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving the boy's vibe and applauding the one boy who stood out

A schoolboy left the netizens impressed with his dance moves. Images: @tianocombrink2

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video of a young man dancing to Destruction Boy's Omunye has South African online users entertained.

In the clip uploaded by @tianocombrink2, a group of schoolboys from Rusternburg are in the bathroom dancing to the popular Omunye song. However, one stood out.

The young man took the dance floor by storm and danced his heart off, impressing his mates and online users alike. One could tell that dancing is one of his hobbies as he did not miss a beat in his moves.

Schoolboy dances to Destruction Boys

Watch the TikTok entertaining video below:

Netizens were impressed by the moves

The video garnered over 23k likes, with many online users impressed by the young man's dance moves.

@tafitantsoanedavi wrote:

"I love South Africa. Only politicians divede us."

@conleeee loved:

"This is what Mandela fought for guys."

@Boikhutso Mokwena applauded:

"The jump into the vosho ."

@Moralfino laughed:

"As Zimbabwean am not living South Africa never ."

@South African Police Service commented:

"Ish these are some of the cleanest school toilets I've ever seen."

@Eli said:

"All of sudden everyone can dance in south Africa ."

@lwa.ndilemadlala✨ stanned:

"The vosho ATTTEEE."

@Queboy . predicted:

"The blazer and tight shorts combo deffs a rugby player ."

@Makhathide was impressed:

"Clean movesthis one is from Durban ."

@✨Tegan Botes✨ joked:

"When you ask the teacher to go to the bathroom,then you see your mates there..eish dance breaks during classes is a must mos."

Boy impresses with 'Mnike' dance moves

In another story, Briefly News reported about a boy who smoothly danced to "Mnike".

A video posted on TikTok shows the schoolboy dressed in his uniform as he demonstrates an epic amapiano dance routine to the tending hit Mnike by Tyler ICU & Tumelo.za. The boy demonstrated great rhythm as he moved his limbs and body along to the catchy tune with great ease and composure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News