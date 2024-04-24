A TikTok user made use of their brother, who has voice-over artist skills, to avoid debt

The woman received a call from someone she owed money, but she couldn't answer it because she didn't have the money

The online users reacted to the clip, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A gent used his voice-over skills to avoid debt. Images: @paulmakz

Source: Instagram

A TikTok user posted a hilarious video on their account, leaving South African online users in stitches.

In the clip uploaded by @paulmakz, a debt person is calling. The person quickly gives one of their household members who has the skills of a voice-over artist. The man hilariously pretends to be an automated phone voicemail.

The man is truly talented, as he executed the act very well. The TikTokkers said they love having a voice-over artist in their household for instances like this.

"POV: Always taking advantage of the voice-over artist in the house."

Man uses voice-over artist skills to avoid debt

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laughed at the video

The video garnered over 100k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny. Some were envious.

@MaMnyandu wrote:

"We found the Gautrain voice, can please say, Midrand, Marlboro and Sandton ."

@Fifilicious laughed:

"Bathong Big Brother "

@Weirdo. noticed:

"Y'all are not gonna talk about how the caller is saved?."

@luella706 stanned:

"OMG that’s really cool."

@Leighbow67 said:

"Tell him I need him in my life uya shorta."

@iCherry e-grand asked:

"You look familiar. .have you ever sang bass for a male group in the Seventh Day Adventist Church?"

@_. loved:

"I'm so happy for you❣️."

Local man tries to pay for plane tickets like a taxi fare

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Mzansi man who tried to pay for plane tickets like a taxi fare.

A TikTok video shared by Ricardo Africa (@cardoafrika) shows him holding cash in his hand as he tries to pass it onto the passengers seated in front of him. He asks the passengers to pass the cash forward so that it gets to the pilot, as he was paying for his and his friend's seat for the ride - as one would do in a local taxi in Mzansi, LOL.

