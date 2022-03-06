A Mzansi woman strode over to the socials to share her experience of sending her brother to run a small shopping errand

@thisisNomi posted a photo of the result – the pads she'd asked that her brother buys, even adding a box of actual hotwings

The pic instantly caught Mzansi's attention as netizens made straight for the tweep's mentions to share similar experiences

A local woman has SA in stitches after revealing the pleasant buffoonery she witnessed after she'd asked someone else to fulfil a simple request on her behalf.

Treating her followers to the juicy details of the entire thing, the frivolous Twitter user, @thisisNomi, posted a pic of the result of sending her sibling to run an important shopping errand.

"Asked my brother to get me pads with wings and... sam'thandi," she wrote, adding two smiling faces with hearts emojis.

The image shows a box of fresh Chicken Licken hotwings inside a plastic. Sitting alongside it are the pads she requested – Lilets 10 maxi thick pads with wings value pack. But it was the box of hotwings that had her feeling pleasantly surprised and thinking her brother was a clown, maybe.

Saffas, too, felt tickled by the scenes on the way to making the post go viral. At the time of publication, it had attracted more than 13 000 likes, almost 1 500 retweets and 200 comments on the bird app.

Netizens amused by the scenes

Briefly News took a dive into the comments to unearth some of the hilarious and eye-catching reactions.

@Boobah_12 wrote:

"So cute!! But I’m so scared of wings during my periods. With the free diarrhoea that comes with them already, I'd be camping in the loo mos."

@AddiCCentral said:

"Ladies, let's stop normalizing this ask. We get so embarrassed and lost there looking through a thousand different pads."

@belinda_lingula added:

"And he did actually get you pads with wings. He just added extra wings."

