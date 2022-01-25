A local gent has been chastised for failing to follow clear instructions on the baby formula he ought to have bought

A post of the images of the WhatsApp conversation and subsequent purchase of the incorrect baby formula has gone viral

Locals had a field day sharing their experiences of men mostly failing in this department, regardless of the coaching they're given

In another case of men just being men, a local lad found himself on the wrong end of fatherhood after he bought his newborn baby the wrong formula despite receiving clear instructions on which one to get from his baby momma.

A Twitter user, @DonknowMcgrego, took to the bird app to put the baby daddy's hilarious 'blonde moment' on blast, much to the funny bone of Mzansians, who wasted no time in making the man at the centre of the blunder the butt of the joke.

A local gent is the butt of the joke on social media. Image: @DonknowMcgrego

Source: Twitter

The caption read:

"Another episode of gents being gents."

There was no doubting the aptness of the caption as one look at the screenshot and image shared put this into clear perspective. In the first image, a short WhatsApp exchange is had between the lovebirds on the need to buy more formula as they were in short supply.

The dude cheerfully commits to getting it on his way back from his grind the next day but is swiftly reminded of the only kind he ought to buy. This is followed up with a sharp "okay" from him, confirming he understands the instruction.

But lo and behold, the other image shows that instead of the Nan 1 he agreed to get, he purchased a completely out of the question Nan 3 tin. This hilarity left Saffas falling off their seats and gasping for air as they tried to make sense of how the error could be made when there were texts to go back on.

At the time of publication, the tweet had attracted 7 000 likes, 3 000 retweets and more than 500 comments.

Competency of men questioned

Whatever the reason for the silliness, Briefly News jumped deep into the comments section to bring readers all the amused reactions to the post.

@WeedroseP1 wrote:

"Lol. I once told baby daddy to buy Danone's for the little one and he bought Plain yoghurt Danone's. Nigga bought 4 trays."

@sisi_wangempela said:

"I have learned that if you are sending a man to buy something for you first send him a picture of it and you won't be disappointed."

@philani_donald added:

"What kind of a man doesn't know how to read or ask someone from the store or yet show them the WhatsApp text?"

