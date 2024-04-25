South African Reddit users were left feeling nostalgic after a picture of an ice cream van was posted on the social media platform

Many netizens shared that the van is still seen driving around in their neighbourhoods

Others commented that they still remember the popular songs the ice cream van plays

Many netizens were left feeling nostalgic after seeing a photo of an ice cream van. Images: Ariel Skelley, Tomas Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

South African internet users were reminiscing about their youth after a picture of an ice cream van was posted online.

Taking to the popular social media platform Reddit, app user u/ovi2wise posted an image of a pink ice cream van serving two children patiently waiting for their dessert.

The Redditor asked:

"How many of you guys can hear this picture?"

Take a look at the nostalgic picture below:

The Reddit post of the ice cream van had many app users taking a trip down memory lane. Image: u/ovi2wise/Reddit

Source: UGC

Mzansi netizens share their experiences with the ice cream van

Taking to the comment section, some Redditors shared that the vehicle is still seen in their neighbourhoods, while others reminisced on their childhoods.

Coming to the realisation that someone lied to them, u/BennyAndTheMeths said:

"As kids, we were told that if you can hear the tune playing, it means the ice cream is sold out. Apparently, this is not true."

Not a fan of the taste, u/LanternsAndPhoenixes wrote:

"I remember running barefoot outside just so that I don't miss them. To be honest, their ice cream was sadly not that grand."

u/Internet-Mouse1 found joy in the question u/ovi2wise posed and said:

"Gosh, that jingle is so iconic."

u/guitnut stated that not only could they hear the picture but smell it too, adding:

"Seeing this also reminds me of the straw broom sellers... You guys remember that?"

Sharing that they recently saw the ice cream van in their area, u/Kysmytt13 commented:

"He was here the other day. Every time I hear him, I send a voicenote to my best friend. She does the same when he is in her area. His music is so loud I get a clear recording in the backyard."

