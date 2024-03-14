A woman found a way to avoid men approaching her at the gym, she tells them that she is married

The TikTok user shared a video using the lie on one of the gym-goers that approached her

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding her hilarious and sharing similar stories

A woman hilariously lied about being married to avoid a man. Images: @sehoraneleseilane, @UCG/ Getty Images

One woman left South African online users laughing after she filmed herself lying to a man in the gym.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @sehoraneleseilane, a man at the gym that she goes to is heard trying his luck with her. While doing her usual exercises, the lady cuts the conversation short by saying she is a married woman.

Unfortunately, the gym-goer seemed like someone who didn't give up easily. He said he would wait for her. The TikTok user hilariously captioned the clip, saying that she complained to God about being unmarried, yet when men approach her, she says she is married.

Woman approached by a gym-goer lies about being married

Watch the TikTok funny video below:

The gym-goer left TikTokkers entertained

The video garnered over 129k views, with many online users laughing at her and some women sharing their experiences with men approaching them at the gym.

@jabbs laughed:

"The way I am loyal to my imaginary boyfriend ."

@Eartha Kitt commented:

"I tell them my fiancé is a dangerous taxi boss."

@Pholoso shared:

"This is so meThat time ke singular gore."

@Teacher Jessica knows the feeling:

"You are me that time I’m only 24 but I fear men."

@Nonto... relates:

"I always do thisI think something is wrong in our minds ."

@Adelaide pretends to be deaf:

"I ignore them then they will come up to my face and that's where I'll start using sign language and they will leave me alone."

