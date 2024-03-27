One young lady's mom left many people in their feelings after a phenomenal act which she displayed

A young woman took to TikTok to showcase how her mother prayed over her books, and people were left emotional over the clip.

Mother prays over her child's book in a TikTok video

One young lady's mom displayed excellent parenting skills, and her grand gesture touched her child. The footage shared by @sbahlengenjabulo on the video platform shows the grown woman sitting on her couch in her home. The young lady revealed that she took a break from studying and went outside to get some air, only to return to see her mother holding her books and praying over them. The act moved @sbahlengenjabulo that she captured the moment and shared it on TikTok.

The video of the young lady captivated the attention of many people online as they were left in awe of the woman's mother. The clip generated over 101K views, thousands of likes and many comments within a few hours of publication.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

The mother's act touches SA

People were amazed by the clip as they flooded the woman's comments section with complaints while others wished her mom well.

Thearai said:

"It's a random Wednesday morning, and I'm here crying on the internet."

Reitumetse added:

"If this is not love, then I don’t know what it is."

Thobe_kile shared:

"Mothers my mother is giving me a second chance in this life thing. I'm going back to school next year at age 32 after choosing love and divorced."

Sharon Cindyy wrote:

"Awuu, this the most beautiful thing I’ve seen on the internet."

Owethu.dubee was in awe:

"My eyes are tearing up."

Molamu5 commented:

"Yoh, may god bless her for you."

