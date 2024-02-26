A young woman took to social media to share a video of how she put a smile on her mother's face

A video posted on TikTok shows the woman surprising her mom with a new iPhone placed on a serving tray

The mother's reaction was one of gratitude and tears of joy, leaving many netizens feeling warm and emotional

A South African woman shared a heartwarming TikTok video surprising her mother with a brand new iPhone. Image: @thandimmabontleza

One daughter decided to spoil and surprise her mommy dearest.

Daughter gifts mom iPhone

South African TikTok user @thandimmabontleza posted a sweet video which captured the moment she surprised her mom with a brand-new iPhone.

The video shows @thandimmabontleza holding a serving tray with a meal, a cooldrink and the sealed iPhone box as she made her way to her mother, who was seated in the lounge area with her grandkids.

The gogo received the tray with gratitude before she took a closer look at the box, which held her new phone and became overwhelmed with emotion.

The mother thanked her daughter and gave her a kiss on the cheek.

Watch the heartwarming moment in the video below:

Mzansi in awe of mom's reaction

The video garnered many positive comments, with many applauding the daughter for doing such a great thing to make her mother happy.

buhlebezuluk said:

" Ngamthanda umah, ngiqala kumbona."

user616282686594 commented:

"Cocomelon is not lying he is going to own that phone periodt."

B. replied:

“'I love this phone”, bathong Cocomelon give makhulu her phone it’s not yours hle.."

Phunyuku mashaka responded:

"Not Cocomelon taking the phone ♥️."

Cyluminate❤️ commented:

"Ey nkosi ngabe wangiphucelani owami umama ngabe akaconsi , well done sisi ♥️."

Qobo commented:

"Yoh! Zavele zehla kimi izinyembezi ngiyindoda."

