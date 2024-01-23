A TikTok video of an elderly mother singing in the passem=nger seat of a BMW car has been doing the rounds online

According to the post, the mother was overjoyed about her hardworking daughter buying the new vehicle

The sweet post tugged at many Mzansi netizens' hearts as they responded to the post with love and endearment

A mom was overjoyed when she saw her daughter's new BMW car. Image: @dr.veve

Source: TikTok

A South African woman had her mother filled with joy and singing songs of praise after showing her her brand-new car.

Mom prays over daughter's new car

A video posted on TikTok by @dr.veve shows the mother sitting in the passenger seat as she sings a hymn and prays with a lovely smile on her face, honouring and thanking God for the blessings showered upon her daughter.

The mother can even be seen removing the plastic cover on the car's dashboard screen with much pride.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Buying a new car is considered an achievement and milestone in many cultures. And how fortunate @dr.veve is to have her mother alive and well to see her successes.

@dr.veve captioned the post:

"Let us be grateful for our parent's prayers ."

TikTok video leaves Mzansi touched

South African netizens reacted to @dr.veve's post with heartfelt comments, expressing how touched they were by the mother's pride and joy in her daughter.

Zamantungwa commented:

"Injabula kamzali iyikho konke ❤️."

ThandekaMateeh replied:

"Ezintweni zonke."

user4422031988282 replied:

"Congrat mtasekhaya ubusisekile ngazozonke izindlela ."

Andiswa wrote:

"Manje ugogo yindaba engikhalisa ekuseni kangaka? congratulations sisi✨."

Qhawe Zuma said:

"Congratulations sisi ukujabulisa umzali ave kuyithoba inhliziyo❤."

Lindiwe Mdlalose responded:

"Wakhipha iphepha umnt’omdala ❤️uBrand new umacekeke."

Proud father's prayer for daughter's new Mazda car

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young South African woman took to social media to share a beautiful moment of her father blessing her brand-new car.

The video posted on TikTok shows the father touching and praying over the new Mazda vehicle parked outside the house.

The practice is usually done to show gratitude for the car and ask God or ancestors for the blessing of protection and safety for the driver and whoever will be travelling in the car.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News