A new mom took to social media to show off how her postpartum body looks after giving birth to twins

The woman posted photos of herself carrying her babies and another of her showing off her body with curves in all the right places

Mzansi peeps were left impressed by the woman’s physique and flooded her tweet with compliments and questions

According to healthcare experts, as a mother, your body will inevitably look different after giving birth. One woman had social media users amazed by her hot mom bod after sharing a snap of her postpartum physique.

Peeps were amazed by how well a young woman's body bounced back after giving birth to twins. Image: @sheischarity_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter user @sheischarity_ took to the bluebird app to share a photo of her carrying her newborn twin baby girls and another photo of her showing off how her body currently looks.

“My body carried two girls & bounced back.,” @sheischarity_ wrote.

Her followers were taken aback by how good she looked after giving birth to twins and flooded her post with compliments. Other women also sought advice on what the new mom did to ensure she got back into shape so well.

@MhlonNonku reacted:

“Did you deliver naturally? I'm due in March and I'm freaking out.”

@sondeeya asked:

“Soo what’s my excuse actually?”

@christian_9ja wrote:

“Your pelvis is big enough to deliver, trust yourself to allow natural birth when you are delivering Next time, you only need someone to guide you when a contraction starts. It is sad doctors nowadays will quickly suggest knifing you. I think this is a big issue. Congrats .”

@Rennie1405 said:

“Please what did you do for your belly to bounce back? I have done 3 Cs & my belly is so big & a kind of flabby even when I am not pregnant.”

@Iam_Sinayo commented:

“I haven’t snapped back and I wasn’t even pregnant you look amazing mami .”

