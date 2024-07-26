Gogo Skhotheni flaunted her new body after undergoing 360 liposuction, an extended tummy tuck, and a BBL transformation in a viral video

A clip of Gogo Skhotheni dancing in an all-black outfit, showing off her new figure, has gone viral online

Social media reactions were mixed, with some praising her new look and others questioning her behaviour as a sangoma

Gogo Skhotheni has joined the long list of South African celebrities who went under the knife to achieve the perfect hourglass figure. The stunner recently flaunted her new body in a viral video.

Gogo Skhotheni showed off her new body in a viral dance video. Image: @gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Skhotheni dances in viral video

Media personality Gogo Skotheni is showing off her new body after plastic surgery. According to a video shared by the Turkish doctor who performed the procedures, the sangoma-cum-DJ had a 360 liposuction, extended tummy tuck and BBL transformation.

MDN News shared a short video of Gogo Skhotheni dancing at the groove. The viral clip shows the media personality rocking an all-black figure-hugging outfit that shows her new body. The post's caption read:

"Gogo Skhotheni showing off her new BBL..🔥❤"

Gogo Skhotheni's video receives mixed reactions

As expected, social media users weighed in on Gogo Skhotheni's dance video. Some said the star should behave differently as a sangoma, while others love that she is working on herself and having fun.

@NtateWilliams said:

"A whole Sangoma?"

@I_am_Bucie commented:

"She’s so beautiful."

@KingDon_za wrote:

"Idlozi won't be happy with her."

@Melusi_Mokone added:

"Wait a minute, when I heard Gogo Skhotheni I always thought of an old woman. Kanti it’s a wholesome woman👀😮‍💨🔥🔥🤝"

@Yolly16680 commented:

"We are happy for her."

Source: Briefly News