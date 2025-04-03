Irvin Khoza's fortune extends far beyond his role as the chairperson of Orlando Pirates, with investments in various properties and businesses

Khoza's lifestyle is marked by an impressive collection of luxury cars, including a Mercedes-Benz CLA, Bentley Continental GT, and BMW 760 Li

Despite facing personal losses, including the death of his wives, Khoza has continued to thrive both professionally and personally

Irvin Khoza, a name synonymous with South African football, has carved a path of success through his leadership at Orlando Pirates and a series of strategic business investments.

Despite growing up during the oppressive apartheid era, Khoza defied the odds to become one of the wealthiest and most influential figures in the country’s football scene.

Khoza is credited with helping shape modern South African football, and he played an instrumental role in organizing the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.Image/Lorenz Köhler.

While many know him as the owner and chairperson of Orlando Pirates, his business acumen extends far beyond the football field.

His contributions have firmly rooted him as a legend in the sports industry, and his empire continues to thrive to this day.

Business Ventures and Sources of Income

Though Khoza made his fortune through Orlando Pirates, his wealth extends into various business ventures.

His investment portfolio includes numerous properties and other business endeavors.

His influence is felt not just in football, but also in the broader South African business landscape. In the past, rumors circulated about Khoza's connections to controversial figures, including a friendship with a well-known Indian drug lord, sparking speculation about his business dealings.

However, Khoza has successfully maintained his reputation as a legitimate entrepreneur, with a diversified income stream from various investments.

Luxury Cars and Mansions

One of the most talked-about aspects of Khoza’s life is his extravagant lifestyle, marked by a collection of luxury cars and magnificent estates.

His garage includes some of the most prestigious vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz CLA, Bentley Continental GT, and a BMW 760 Li.

These cars are symbols of his success, each offering a blend of luxury and performance that matches his stature. Khoza’s property investments are equally impressive.

In 2001, during a tax investigation by SARS, it was revealed that Khoza owned a lavish mansion in Diepkloof Extension and several other large estates across Johannesburg.

He also owns multiple properties worldwide, solidifying his status as a global businessman.

His homes are a reflection of his success, featuring opulent designs and world-class amenities.

Despite his wealth and public persona, Khoza has faced personal tragedies, including the loss of his wives.

Yet, through these hardships, he has remained a pillar in the South African football scene, balancing his personal grief with his ongoing professional commitments.

His resilience in the face of adversity only adds to the admiration many have for him. Irvin Khoza’s journey from a young boy in apartheid South Africa to a multi-millionaire businessman and football mogul is a testament to his unwavering determination and vision.

