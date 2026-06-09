The staggering six-figure sum FIFA is expected to pay referees at the 2026 World Cup has come to light

South African referee Abongile Tom's appointment follows years of sacrifice and dedication to officiating

The World Cup selection places Tom among an exclusive group of South African football officials

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Details of the substantial six-figure sum FIFA will pay referee Abongile Tom at the 2026 World Cup have been disclosed. Image: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Abongile Tom is set for a major financial reward after being selected as one of the elite group of officials for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Reports indicate the South African referee could earn around US$100,000 (approximately R1.65 million) for the tournament, with additional bonuses available for officials who progress to the latter stages of the competition.

How much will Abongile Tom earn at FIFA World Cup 2026?

The reported figure emerged after FIFA confirmed the match officials selected for the tournament, which runs from 11 June to 19 July across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Mirror reported on 8 June 2026 that referees appointed to the FIFA World Cup are expected to earn US$100,000 (approximately R1.65 million). The publication added that officials selected for knockout matches, semi-finals and the final will receive additional payments.

The Times also reported that FIFA's selected referees are in line for six-figure earnings as the governing body seeks to have the world's best officials at football's biggest tournament.

Tom is among the 52 referees selected for the expanded 48-team competition and could increase his earnings if he advances further in the tournament.

Why did Abongile Tom leave SAPS to become a referee?

Tom's path to the World Cup involved a significant career decision. Speaking to SABC Sport, the Mount Fletcher-born official reflected on his decision to leave the South African Police Service (SAPS) and focus on refereeing full-time.

"I think with anything and everything you want to achieve in life, there are sacrifices you have to make along the way," Tom said.

He added:

"In order for me to make this a reality, I needed to make it my priority. Even looking back now, I don't regret the decision I took, I will forever be grateful and appreciative of SAPS."

Tom explained that the demands of the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) elite refereeing programme required extensive travel and international assignments, making it difficult to balance with a traditional career.

South African referee Abongile Tom set for major World Cup windfall. Image: FIFAcom/X

Source: Twitter

Abongile Tom joins exclusive South African FIFA World Cup referees

Tom will become only the third South African referee to officiate at a FIFA World Cup. He follows Ian McLeod, who became the first South African referee at the 1998 World Cup in France, and Jerome Damon, who officiated matches during the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

Assistant referee Zakhele Siwela will also be part of the officiating team and is set for his third consecutive World Cup appearance.

Tom arrives at the tournament with experience from AFCON competitions, CAF Champions League matches and CAF Confederation Cup finals. His appointment represents the culmination of years of hard work and places him among Africa's leading match officials.

For Tom, the World Cup appointment is both a career milestone and a financial reward for years of commitment to refereeing. His selection for the tournament validates a decision to leave a secure profession in pursuit of a dream that has now taken him to football's biggest stage.

Omar Artan denied World Cup opportunity despite FIFA selection

Briefly News also reported that CAF Referee of the Year Omar Abdulkadir Artan will miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup after being denied entry into the United States despite travelling with a valid visa and diplomatic passport.

The Somali official had been selected among FIFA's match officials for the tournament, but FIFA confirmed on 8 June that he would be unable to officiate after US authorities refused him entry. The decision sparked widespread debate among football fans ahead of the World Cup.

Source: Briefly News