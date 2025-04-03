Patrice Motsepe built his $3 billion fortune through African Rainbow Minerals, turning struggling gold mines into profitable ventures

He owns Mamelodi Sundowns, transforming the club into a continental powerhouse, and in 2021, he became the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF)

As the first African to sign the Giving Pledge, Motsepe has committed to donating half his fortune to charity

Patrice Motsepe, with a net worth of $3 billion as of April 2025, is the epitome of success in both business and sport.Image Credit/Harriet Lander.

Source: Getty Images

The Mining Mogul

Motsepe's wealth began in 1994, when he became the first black partner at Bowman Gilfillan law firm in Johannesburg.

In 1997, he took a bold step into mining, purchasing struggling gold mine shafts and turning them into profitable ventures.

He founded African Rainbow Minerals, which became a dominant force in the mining industry, primarily dealing with gold, platinum, and other valuable minerals.

His success was partly attributed to South Africa’s Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) laws, which enabled him to gain access to mining licenses under the condition of having a majority black ownership stake in companies. In addition to mining, Motsepe launched his private equity firm, African Rainbow Capital, in 2016, which invests in various African businesses and sectors.

His ability to spot lucrative opportunities has cemented his reputation as one of the continent's most successful entrepreneurs.

Motsepe’s Diverse Investments

Motsepe’s investments stretch beyond the mining sector. He holds a stake in Sanlam, one of Africa’s largest financial services firms, further diversifying his portfolio.

His wealth continues to grow through strategic investments in sectors ranging from banking to insurance.

In 2013, he became the first African to sign the Giving Pledge, committing to donate at least half of his fortune to charitable causes.

This philanthropic move further solidified his reputation as a man of influence not only in business but in societal development.

Football Ambitions: Mamelodi Sundowns and CAF Presidency

In 2003, Patrice Motsepe made his mark in the football world when he purchased Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club, one of South Africa’s most successful soccer teams.

Under his ownership, Sundowns has become a dominant force in both domestic and continental competitions, winning multiple Premier Soccer League titles and CAF Champions League trophies. In 2021, Motsepe's influence in football grew even further when he was elected as the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the governing body for soccer across Africa.

His leadership aims to elevate African football to new heights, making it competitive on the global stage.

Patrice Motsepe is not only a mining magnate but also a key player in Africa’s football scene.Image Credit/Sayed Hassan.

Source: Getty Images

Patrice Motsepe is not only a mining magnate but also a key player in Africa’s football scene.

With his extensive business empire and dedication to the growth of African football, Motsepe has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in both the corporate world and on the football pitch.

