Africa’s wealthiest sports leaders are using private jets to manage business and investments efficiently across the continent

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe combines corporate success, philanthropy, and sports leadership, shaping modern African enterprise

Luxury and business intersect as private aircraft become essential tools for influence and strategic reach in Africa

CAF President and Mamelodi Sundowns owner Dr Patrice Motsepe is among Africa’s wealthiest individuals, with a remarkable impact on South African and African football.

He is South Africa’s first black billionaire and is renowned not only for his mining empire and philanthropy but also for his lifestyle choices.

President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe speaks during a press conference after he was reelected during the CAF general assembly. Image: Sayed Hassan

Source: Getty Images

Among his prized possessions is a luxurious mansion in Cape Town’s elite Bishopscourt suburb, reportedly purchased in 2014 for R69 million. As of April 2025, his estimated net worth of $3 billion places him among Africa’s richest individuals.

Motsepe is the founder of African Rainbow Minerals (ARM), a leading mining company with a diverse portfolio that includes gold, ferrous metals, base metals, and platinum. Under his leadership, ARM has become a cornerstone of the South African mining sector, cementing Motsepe’s reputation as a titan of commerce.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He is also a committed philanthropist. In 2013, he signed The Giving Pledge, promising to dedicate at least half of his fortune to charitable initiatives. His philanthropy focuses on alleviating poverty and improving communities across Africa, reflecting a strong dedication to social impact.

Inside Motsepe's Hawker private jet

He travels in a Hawker 4000 private jet. With seating for 8 to 10 passengers and a range of approximately 3,280 nautical miles, the aircraft combines speed, flexibility, and comfort, allowing him to manage mining operations and investments efficiently across southern Africa. In one of the most viral moments inside the jet, Motsepe was seen with the hip-hop icon 50 Cent.

Private jets are more than symbols of wealth. For some owners, they represent luxury, personal taste, and status, while for others, they are essential business tools that provide speed, control, and strategic reach across continents. The fleets of Africa’s wealthiest individuals reflect a continent in transition, where corporate ambition, lifestyle, and success intersect.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe walks with his wife Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe after embarking from his private jet. Image: Entrepreneurship South Africa

Source: Original

Motsepe's significant influence in sport

In sports, Motsepe’s influence is equally significant. Since acquiring Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club in 2003, he has led the team to major achievements, including the 2016 African Champions League title. His passion for football grew further in March 2021 when he became president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

He was re-elected unopposed in March 2025 and continues to promote the growth and global recognition of African football, leaving a lasting legacy in the sport. With his extensive business empire and dedication to the growth of African football, Motsepe has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in both the corporate world and on the football pitch.

Dr Kaizer Motaung: Football legend and business mogul

Briefly News previously reported that Dr Kaizer Motaung, a South African football legend, founded Kaizer Chiefs in 1970, transforming it into one of Africa’s most successful and beloved clubs.

His vision and leadership have secured multiple league titles and major sponsorships, turning the club into a financial powerhouse.

Source: Briefly News