Renowned South African multi-instrumentalist Pops Mohamed, born Ismail Mohamed-Jan, passed away on Thursday, 4 December, aged 75.

At the time of writing, no official cause of death has been shared.

Pops was born on 10 December 1949 in Benoni, Gauteng.

A self-taught musical genius, he mastered a wide array of instruments such as kora, mbira, didgeridoo, mouth-bows, keyboards and guitar.

His early career began in his teens, and over several decades he became one of South Africa’s most versatile musicians, composers, producers and cultural ambassadors.

A sound bridging heritage and innovation

Pops was celebrated for blending indigenous African sounds with jazz, kwela, ambient music and world influences. He forged a unique musical identity that crossed racial, stylistic and generational boundaries.

Through his more than 20 albums that included highly acclaimed works like Kalamazoo and Ancestral Healing, he preserved traditional music while embracing contemporary expression.

He also collaborated with South African legends such as Miriam Makeba, Hugh Masekela and Sipho Gumede, bringing his characteristic multi-instrumental flair to their projects.

Masekela died just three years older than him back in 2018.

Legacy and impact

His influence earned him the title of unofficial “Minister of Music” among peers and fans alike.

In 2023, his lifelong dedication to South African music was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the South African Music Awards.

Through his career, Pops Mohamed championed musical freedom, cultural preservation and experimentation. Through these, he left behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of artists and listeners.

Another jazz icon dies

The news of Pops Mohamed's passing comes after another jazz icon died a few months ago.

Louis Moholo-Moholo, best known as Bra Louis, lost his life, leaving South Africa mourning the loss of a music legend. supporters penned sweet farewell messages. The late jazz artist was fondly remembered by jazz supporters.

Moholo-Moholo's family made the sad announcement that the jazz musician had passed away on the morning of 13 June 2025.

The family's announcement reflected on Bra Louis' impressive career as an important jazz drummer in South Africa. He was credited with making priceless contributions to developing free jazz.

His death is announced on X

The news of Pops Mohamed was also announced on X by Newzroom Afrika. Fans took to the comments section to share their sorrow. User @lweii wrote:

"May he rest in peace. He was a true South African jazz legend and one of the most down-to-earth, beautiful souls you could have ever met. His music and spirit will live forever. Gone too soon."

@Mlungisis06 said:

"I was praying to see you live on stage, playing one of my favourite songs Kalamazoo in my lifetime. RIP ntate Mohamed."

