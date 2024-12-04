Luh Tyler's age, bio and net worth: all about rap's rising superstar

Luh Tyler's age has become one of the most searched topics about him ever since his hit song, Law & Order, was released in November 2022. The song made waves on Tiktok and skyrocketed him into the heart of the international music scene. But how well do you know the talented rapper?

Luh Tyler’s music is characterised by relatable lyrics and a unique style, making him a favourite among fans. Photo: @LuhTyler (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Luh Tyler is one of the youngest sensational rappers in the United States. His unique music style, Florida rap, has earned him significant streams among rap enthusiasts, cementing his name in the music industry.

Luh Tyler's profile summary

Full name Tyler Meeks Age 18 years old (as of 2024) Date of birth February 20, 2006 Birth sign Pisces Current residence Tallahassee, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Brown Weight 50kg (approx) Height 5 ft 6 in Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Education Godby High School Profession Rapper and songwriter Social media Instagram, Facebook, TikTok Net worth $1 million to $2 million

Luh Tyler's age and early life

Luh, whose real name is Tyler Meeks (18 years old as of 2024), was born on February 20, 2006. His stage name, Luh Tyler, pays homage to his favourite rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, and reflects a youthful and relatable persona in the hip-hop scene.

The rapper's parents are of diverse ethnic backgrounds. His mother is white, while his father is African-American, which makes Luh Tyler's ethnicity mixed.

In an interview with Tallahassee Democrat Luh, Tyler spoke about what keeps him motivated. The rapper said:

I stay motivated by thinking of the outcome of rapping. I think about how I could make sure my family don’t gotta worry about nothing. That’s what keeps me motivated.

Rapper Luh Tyler during the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, California. Photo by Scott Dudelson

Source: Original

Luh Tyler's education

Tyler attended Godby High School and played multiple sports, including football and basketball. However, he dropped out in the 11th grade to pursue music. He later enrolled in a GED program through the Adult & Community Education School (ACE).

Where is Luh Tyler from?

Luh Tyler was born in Tallahassee, Florida, USA. He is an American national who lives in Florida with his two siblings and parents. His sister, Mackenzie Tyler, is a rising content creator and social media personality.

Luh Tyler's career

Luh Tyler is a talented rapper and songwriter from Texas signed under Atlantic Records. Growing up, Tyler listened to contemporary artists like Kodak Black, Lil Baby, Trapland Pat, and L.O.E. Shimm, who spiked his love for rap music.

During an interview with Head Knockerz, Tyler revealed that he would record freestyling on his phone. He said,

I made that on my phone, I made it in my room,

Rapper Luh Tyler during the Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. Photo by Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Breakthrough

One of his friends persuaded him to upload his freestyles to platforms like Spotify and YouTube, where he caught the attention of rap enthusiasts. Lul Tyler debuted his professional rapping career when he featured in Ski Mask, the Slump God's song Florida Water.

He later released his debut single, Law & Order, which made waves in the hip-hop industry and social media platforms, especially TikTok. In March 2023, the teen rapper released his debut mix tape, My Vision, featuring rap artists such as Trapland Pat and NoCap. His other notable songs include;

Been Working

Money Virus

7 AM In Munich

Mr. Skii

Ocean

Handz Up

Open the Door

Ain't Come To Chill

Stick 2 The Code

Stayed Down

Social media personality

Besides music, Tyler is a social media influencer boasting a significant audience across social media platforms. On Instagram, Meek Tyler has over 1.1 million followers. His self-titled TikTok account has over 810.3 thousand followers and 8.2 million likes.

What is Luh Tyler's net worth?

According to Celebrity Riches and Astro Help, the American rapper has a net worth of between $1 million and $2 million. His wealth is primarily attributed to proceeds from his music career, merchandise sales, and brand endorsements.

Luh uses his social media platforms to promote his new releases, freestyle, and post selfies. Photo: @LuhTyler (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Luh Tyler is a talented rapper whose captivating vocals and catchy songs, like What You Sayin and Handz Up, have made him famous in the music industry. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the teen rapper;

How many monthly listeners does Luh Tyler have?

Luh Tyler currently has over 3.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify. This figure reflects his growing popularity in hip-hop, where he has been recognized for his unique blend of contemporary and trap music styles.

How did Luh Tyler become famous?

Luh Tyler rose to fame primarily through his viral hit Law & Order, released in November 2022. The track, which samples the iconic TV show's theme, gained significant traction on TikTok, amassing millions of views, helping to establish him as a notable figure in the hip-hop scene at just 16 years old.

Rapper Luh Tyler during Pandora Playback with Luh Tyler at Bank of America Auditorium at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

How tall is Luh Tyler?

Tyler is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 50 kg. He has black curly hair and dark brown eyes.

Does Luh Tyler have a girlfriend?

Tyler's love life has never been public; therefore, he is presumably single. However, dating rumours between him and Rubi Rose, a video vixen, emerged in August 2024. He was also linked to a girl named Layla, whom they connected through Instagram in 2022.

Luh Tyler's age has not hindered his rapid ascent, as it has contributed to his appeal among young rap enthusiasts who resonate with his unique rap style—Florida rap. His success also inspires upcoming young artists.

READ ALSO: All about 310babii

Briefly.co.za published an article about 310babii, a well-known American rapper best known for his engaging lyrics and compelling beats.

He skyrocketed to stardom when his track Soak City went viral, placing him on the global map. Discover fascinating facts about 310babii's career, net worth, and personal life.

Source: Briefly News