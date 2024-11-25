Jynxzi's age and life story: family, personal details, and more

Jynxzi's age has not hindered him from being one of the top Twitch streamers. In 2024, he won Best Breakthrough Streamer and Gamer of the Year awards at the 2024 Streamer Awards, showcasing his talent and consistency. He is also best known for uploading comedic and competitive gaming videos.

Jynxzi is widely recognised for uploading comedic and competitive gaming videos on Twitch. Photo: @jynxzi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Jynxzi is a renowned American Twitch streamer, gamer, and content creator. He started streaming when he was 17, but his breakthrough came in 2019. Some games he streams include NBA 2K20, Just Chatting, and Fortnite, making him a fan favourite.

Jynxzi's profile summary

Full name Nicholas Stewart Gender Male Date of birth September 26, 2001 Age 23 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Libra Place of birth Washington, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Weight 73 kg (approx) Height 5 feet 10 inches Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Ex-girlfriend Breckie Hill Profession Twitch streamer, content creator, and gamer Social media Twitch, X (Twitter), TikTok, YouTube Net worth $100,000 to $1 million

Jynxzi's age and life

Jynxzi, whose real name is Nicholas Stewart (age 23 years old as of 2024), was born on September 26, 2001. He is widely known by his stage name, Jynxzi or Junko.

Nicholas has a close bond with his father, evident from the many social media posts. During a video titled I bought my dad his $100,000 dream car, he said:

My dad was there from the very beginning. When I was 17 years old and I didn't know what I wanted to do with my life, my dad was the person who told me to go for it. The greatest boost a kid can have is when their father believes in them.

Jynxzi garnered fame through his streaming career on Twitch. Photo: @jynxzi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Where is Jynxzi from?

The TikTok star was born and raised in Washington, United States, alongside his three siblings: two brothers and a sister. He currently resides in Florida, USA.

Jynxzi spoils his family

In April 2024, Nicholas purchased a Porsche 911 Carrera (2022 model) and gave it to his father. In the comments section of the YouTube video, he wrote to his fans:

'Thanks for changing my life and my family's life.'

Who is Jynxzi's girlfriend?

The American gamer is currently single. He previously dated Breckie Hill, a TikTok star and OnlyFans creator, in early 2024, a few weeks after she appeared on Jynxzi's Twitch account. Since then, the pair has broken up many times, with the latest one being in September.

Jynxzi also dated a fellow Twitch streamer named Kassie. The former couple made their relationship public in November 2023 but broke up a month later.

Jynxzi is also a content creator, sharing lifestyle videos, live streams, comedic videos, and other relatable content on YouTube. Photo: @jynxzi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Jynxzi's career

Nicholas Stewart is a popular Twitch streamer best known for uploading comedic and competitive gaming videos. He gained immense popularity on the platform in 2019 primarily because of his Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 videos.

Since then, he has diversified into streaming other games, including GTA 6, Fortnite, and Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader. He also uploads reactions to commentaries and hosts tournaments with fellow streamers like Kai Cenat. Jynxzi's Twitch account currently boasts over 6.5 million followers.

Jynxzi's sub-count

According to Twitch Tracker, the prominent Twitch streamer currently has 82,656 active subscribers, ranking third. His all-time high was 179,543 subscribers in February 2024.

The American Twitch streamer's rapid rise has earned him a massive audience and several awards across the streaming industry. Some of his awards include the Best Breakthrough Streamer and Gamer of the Year awards won during the 2024 Streamer Awards. Following his win, he expressed his excitement by saying,

Having started with only one viewer for an entire year, it’s crazy to see how much my community has grown. Being recognized for that growth is even more surreal alongside such amazing other creators. I’m just excited to be here and have a growing community that cares about me.

Jynxzi is a member of the Spacestation Gaming (SSG) esports organisation. Photo: @jynxzi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Social media personality

Jynxzi is also active on TikTok, boasting over 7.4 million followers, and shares comedic videos and gaming-related content. He is also active on X (Twitter), boasting over 600,000, and YouTube, where he has over 4.14M subscribers.

Jynxzi's net worth and earnings

the famous Twitch streamer, Jynxzi's net worth is between $100,000 and $1 million. He has accumulated his fortune through various ventures, including commercials, and cheers generated during live broadcasts.

How much does Jynxzi make on Twitch?

He allegedly makes over $3 million every year from streaming on Twitch. As per Stream Charts, he makes between $60,000 and $120,000 from Twitch streaming alone monthly.

FAQs

Jynxzi is a popular content creator and Twitch streamer best known for sharing comedic and competitive gaming videos on Twitch. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the top gamer;

Why does Jynxzi blink so much?

Many fans believe that Jynxzi has mild Tourette syndrome, which can manifest in various physical involuntary tics, including excessive blinking. Others believe that his behaviour is partly an act designed for entertainment and part of his trademark, similar to other entertainers who exaggerate other traits for comedic effects.

Jynxzi plays several games, including Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, NBA 2K20, Just Chatting, and Fortnite. Photo: @jynxzi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What is Jynxzi's height?

The TikTok sensational is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 73 kilograms. He has brown eyes and hair.

Who is Jynxzi's ex-girlfriend?

Jynxzi has dated some famous ladies in the online space. These include Breckie Hill and Kassie.

Does Jynxzi have a kid?

As of 2024, Jynxzi does not have a child and has not been reported to have any children. However, he once joked about having a two-year-old son named Johnson in one of his streaming videos, saying,

Yes, I have a 2-year-old son, his name is Johnson, but we call him Little John John.

Jynxzi's age has been a topic of interest among netizens following his tremendous success in his social media career. His content appeals to young audiences, showcasing a blend of entertainment and gaming expertise that has solidified his place in the streaming world.

Briefly News