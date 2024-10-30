Dream: age, height, real name, net worth, YouTuber's biography

Before reaching 30 years of age, Dream was awarded 2 Guinness World Records. He is a famous American YouTuber, gamer, and singer best known for creating Minecraft content. Herein is all you would love to know about the multitalented Dream.

Dream is known for his Minecraft collaborations and manhunts. Photo: @dreamwastaken on Instagram (modified by author)

Dream (formerly DreamTraps and GameBreakersMC) skyrocketed to stardom in 2019 with the launch of his Minecraft Manhunt series. Later, he focused on posting Minecraft collaborations and intense manhunts, making him a viral household name among Minecraft fans.

Dream's profile summary

Full name Clayton Ray Huff Gender Male Date of birth August 12, 1999 Age 25 years old as of 2024 Birth sign Leo Place of birth South California, USA Current residence Orlando, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Weight 75 kilograms (approx) Height 6 feet 2 inches Sexual orientation Straight Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession YouTuber, gamer, and singer Social media Instagram, X (Twitter), TikTok, YouTube Net worth $2.87 million (approx)

Dream's age

Dream, whose real name is Clayton Ray Huff is 25 years old as of 2024. He was born on August 12, 1999, in South California, USA.

Growing up, Dream always wanted to become an author and was passionate about storytelling. In an exclusive interview with YouTuber Colin and Samir on their channel, he explained this saying,

I love storytelling. I grew up wanting to be an author. I wrote two 75,000-word novels when I was 16, and that was my dream job.

Dream is part of the collaborative group the "Dream Team" consisting of himself, BadBoyHalo, GeorgeNotFound, and Sapnap. Photo: @Dream on X (modified by author)

Does Dream have siblings?

The famous YouTuber has three siblings: an older sister, a younger brother and a younger sister named Drista. Drista has appeared in some of Dream's content, including live streams.

Dream's career

Dream has had a successful career in social media, which he started at a tender age. His career encompasses the following;

YouTube

Clay created his YouTube channel on February 13, 2018, but began uploading content in July 2019. The first video in this series was released in December 2019 and quickly garnered millions of views. In 2020, alongside George, he launched the Dream SMP, an invite-only Minecraft server featuring various top content creators.

His self-titled YouTube channel boasts over 32.1 million followers and over 3 billion views. He also has other YouTube channels, Dream Shorts and Dream XD, which feature 1.86 and 4.19 million subscribers. He usually uploads gaming content on these platforms.

Twitch account

Besides YouTube, Clay is also famous on Twitch, where he created an account on July 30, 2019, initially focusing on streaming Minecraft gameplay. He has over 6.2 million subscribers on the platform.

YouTube named Dream as a breakout gaming creator, and he won the Streamy Award in the gaming category. Photo: @dreamwastaken on Instagram (modified by author)

Music

Besides content creation, Dream has also ventured into music. In 2021, he released his first single, Mask. He has since released other top songs, including;

Change My Clothes

Until I End Up Dead

Everest

Roadtrip

Merchandise sale

Clay also sells personalised merchandise through his online merch shop, Dream Shop. Some items he sells include hoodies, T-shirts, and his iconic dream smile mask.

What is Dream's net worth?

According to Net Worth Spot, the American YouTuber's net worth is estimated at $2.87 million as of 2024. He derives his earnings from his successful social media career, where he streams his gaming content.

Dream was the quarterback of his high school flag football team and recreationally played basketball and soccer. Photo: @Dream on X (modified by author)

FAQs

Dream is a well-known American YouTuber, gamer, and singer. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the gamer;

Is Dream facing grooming rumours?

In late 2022 and early 2023, the gamer was accused of grooming several minors. This was fueled after an X account called Burner 22 posted a thread on November 20, 2023, containing explicit messages that the YouTuber had allegedly exchanged with an underage fan. It was later revealed that a girl called Amanda edited her conversation with Dream.

What is Dream's height?

The American YouTube sensation is 6 feet 3 inches (190 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds (75 kilograms). He has brown eyes and blonde hair.

Dream's content usually consists of challenge videos. Photo: @Dream on X (modified by author)

Did Dream go to college?

Dream did not go to college. He reported feeling knowledgeable enough about technology to get a job without a degree. He formerly worked for AppleCare.

Does Dream have a Guinness World record?

The Twitch streamer has been awarded two Guinness World Record titles. His first record is for the most subscribers for a dedicated Minecraft channel on YouTube. The American YouTuber has also achieved the record for the most viewed Minecraft gameplay video on YouTube.

Has Dream quit YouTube in 2024?

Dream has not quit YouTube, although he has not been posting as often as before. He is reportedly working on a highly complicated project.

When did Dream reveal his face?

Dream revealed his face for the first time on October 2, 2022, in a YouTube video titled Hi, I'm Dream. He explained that he chose to reveal his face to connect more with fans and other creators and explore making new types of content.

Despite his relatively young age, Dream has achieved remarkable success on platforms like YouTube and Twitch, captivating millions of fans with his innovative Minecraft content and engaging personality.

