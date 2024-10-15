How old is Chris Sturniolo? His age, height, net worth, and bio

Chris Sturniolo is a popular internet personality best known as one-third of the Sturniolo Triplets alongside his brothers Nick and Matt. The siblings have been making content since 2020, when they were still teenagers. This article highlights all you need to know about Chris Sturniolo's age and biography.

Chris Sturniolo attends the Red Carpet Premiere for 'The Obscured' held at The Hudson Theatres on October 30, 2021, in Los Angeles (L). Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Amy Grave (modified by author)

Chris Sturniolo's age has never been a factor when it comes to creating engaging content. He and his triplet brothers started posting on YouTube while attending Sommerville High School. They graduated in 2021 and currently split their time between their hometown in Massachusetts and Los Angeles.

Chris Sturniolo's profile summary

Full name Christopher Owen Sturniolo Date of birth August 1, 2003 Age 21 years old in 2024 Birth sign Leo Place of birth Somerville, Massachusetts Current residence Los Angeles Nationality American Religion Christian Height 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m/173 cm) Weight Approx. 62 kg (136 lbs) Eye colour Blue Hair colour Light brown Gender Male Relationship status Single (as of 2024) Parents MaryLou and James Sturniolo Siblings Matt, Nick, and Justin Carey Education Somerville High School Profession Social media influencer Group The Sturniolo Triplets (with Matt and Nick) Managed by Z Star Digital (since 2021) Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube

How old is Chris Sturniolo?

Chris Sturniolo's age is 21 years old as of 2024. The TikTok star was born on August 1, 2003, in Somerville, Massachusetts.

How tall is Chris Sturniolo?

Chris Sturniolo's height is 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m/173 cm). He weighs approximately 62 kg (136 lbs) and has blue eyes with light brown hair.

Top 5 facts about social media star Chris Sturniolo. Photo: Amy Graves on Getty Images (modified by author)

Chris Sturniolo's siblings

Chris grew up alongside his three siblings. He has two triplet brothers, Matthew Sturniolo and Nicholas Sturniolo. Together, they create content on their popular YouTube and TikTok channels, known as the Sturniolo Triplets.

Chris also has an older brother called Justin Carey, who was born on November 13, 1996. The TikTok star often speaks highly of his siblings, frequently praising their teamwork and the fun they have creating content together.

Chris' siblings: Justin, Matthew, and Nicholas. Photo: @sturniolo.triplets/@fakejustincarey (modified by author)

Chris Sturniolo's parents

The influencer's parents are James 'Jimmy' Sturniolo and MaryLou Carney-Sturniolo. MaryLou used to work as a public liaison for Somerville Public Schools.

Chris and his brothers share a close bond with their parents who usually feature in their social media videos. In May 2021, the triplets appreciated MaryLou on Mother's Day with an Instagram post of the four of them together with the caption,

Happy Mother's Day to the best mom ever. We love you and are so grateful we have such an amazing, supportive mom.

The triplets with their mom MaryLou and dad Jimmy. Photo: @sturniolo.triplets (modified by author)

Chris Sturniolo's girlfriend

Chris is single as of 2024. He was previously rumoured to be in a relationship with Madi Monroe and Summer Ray, but he denied dating them, even referring to Madi as the 'sister they never had.'

In a December 2023 interview with Zach Sang, the YouTube star mentioned that he is afraid of dating. He is, however, open to the idea of finding the right person someday.

I am very protective of my emotions. I've definitely been hurt in the past and that probably has majority to do with it... I'm not like totally uninterest in relationship stuff at all. It's just like to bring someone to the next level of dating them is just scary to me.

Chris Sturniolo's career

Chris started posting on TikTok in April 2020, initially gaining attention for his funny skits, challenges, and spontaneous videos. His growing popularity led to the creation of a YouTube channel alongside his triplet brothers called the Sturniolo Triplets in June 2020.

The channel currently has over 7.11 million subscribers. Chris' personal TikTok account has over 6.4 million followers. While talking to Boston Magazine in September 2022, the YouTuber mentioned that it is easy to gain more followers once you are past the 100,000 mark.

The first 100k is the hardest to get. And then, after that, it's kind of like a rhythm. If you keep doing what you're doing, posting as frequently as you want and producing the same content, it'll increase itself.

Chris Sturniolo attends the VIP Cast Party for The Glo Show on July 17, 2021, in El Segundo, California (L). Photo: Amy Graves/Getty Images, @christophersturniolo/Instagram (modified by author)

Chris Sturniolo's net worth

The Massachusetts native is estimated to be worth $2 million in 2024, according to Net Worth Post and Capital Celeb. His wealth is attributed to his social media presence where he earns from ad revenue, brand partnerships, and branded merch sales.

FAQs

Chris, alongside his brothers Matt and Nick, has managed to maintain a dedicated audience through humour and authenticity. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the brothers;

What is Chris Sturniolo's middle name?

The influencer's middle name is Owen. He was born Christopher Owen Sturniolo.

What is the Sturniolo Triplets' nationality?

The triplet brothers, consisting of Chris, Matthew, and Nicolas, are American citizens. They were born and raised in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Chris, Matt, and Nick celebrating their 21st birthday in August 2024. Photo: @sturniolo.triplets (modified by author)

What is the Sturniolo Triplets' age?

Nick, Matt, and Chris are 21 years old as of 2024. The Sturniolo Triplets' birthday is August 1, 2003, and their zodiac sign is Leo.

Is Matt Sturniolo older than Chris?

Matt is older than Chris by two minutes. Nick is the oldest among the triplets: he is two minutes older than Matt and four minutes older than Chris.

Do the Sturniolo Triplets have a sister?

The triplets do not have a sister. They grew up in an all-boy household alongside their mother, MaryLou, and their father, Jimmy.

Do the Sturniolo Triplets have a brother?

The triplets have an older brother called Justin Carey. He often features in their videos and social media pictures.

Matt, Chris, and Nick attend the 13th Annual Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk on October 24, 2021, in Manhattan Beach, California. Photo: Jesse Grant

At only 21 years old, Chris Sturniolo is already a big star with an expanding presence in the digital space. He and his triplet brothers Matt and Nick continue to captivate fans with creative content.

