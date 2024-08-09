All about Ella Purnell's relationship history and boyfriend Max Bennet Kelly

Becoming famous is no mean feat, especially if you have not been trying to be renowned for a long time. However you get the fame you seek, you must brace yourself for the myriad inquiries into your private life. Such is the case with the curious queries about Ella Purnell's relationship.

Ella Purnell is a British actress whose popularity in the entertainment industry is at an all-time high thanks to her lead role in Fallout. She has been in the industry since childhood and is credited for her roles in movies such as Never Let Me Go, Intruder, and Maleficent. Who is Ella Purnell dating?

Profile summary

Full name Ella Summer Purnell Gender Female Date of birth 17 September 1996 Age 27 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth London, England Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality English Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'4" (163 cm) Weight 115 lbs (52 kg) Body measurements (in inches) 33-24-34 Dress size 4 (US), 34 (EU) Shoe size 6 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Parents Simon Reid and Sussie Purnell Siblings Three half-brothers Relationship status Dating Partner Max Bennet Kelly Ex-partners Rob Raco (2019-2020); Asa Butterfield (2015-2016); Brad Pitt (2017) Education Bethnal Green Montessori, Forest School, the City of London School for Girls, Young Actors Theatre Islington, Sylvia Young Theatre School Profession Actress Net worth $3 million Social media account Instagram

Ella Purnell's relationship with Max Bennett Kelly

Since at least March 2022, Ella Purnell has been romantically involved with up-and-coming musician Max Bennett Kelly. Their bond goes beyond celebrity matchmaking as a creative collaboration marks theirs.

One notable project that portrays their synergy was the short film Junk Male. Purnell directed, co-produced, and co-wrote it alongside her boyfriend. The latter starred in the movie and contributed his artistic direction and sound design.

Kelly expressed his respect for Purnell's directorial skills. According to him, it is unbelievable and almost surreal that it happened, especially since they spent over one year fine-tuning it. In the Instagram post, he said the following:

I can’t believe it’s actually happening. kinda feels surreal to spend almost a year on something then boom it’s just out. couldn’t have done it without ella, she really brought this film to life. so professional so bold ugh i’m so proud. seriously such an amazing director and I’m very happy we got to do this together.

Who is Ella Purnell’s boyfriend?

Max Bennett Kelly is a young musician whose journey started in high school with a band he started with another person. He transitioned to a solo career after his band disbanded when he migrated to LA during Covid.

Recalling his experiences, he shared his beginnings in a June 2023 interview with Afterglow:

I had no idea what I was doing as a solo artist at first. You can kind of trace my progression to be like, I wanted to do music, so I started a band with my friends in high school. We learned how to do music together, and when we went to college together we really took the band seriously then. That's how I learned to do shows and everything.

Ella describes Max Bennett Kelly as her rock. Throughout their association, Ella Purnell has publicly admitted Kelly's key role as her support system. We Got This Covered noted that Ella Purnell and Asa Butterfield's collaborative effort has yielded positives for their professional careers and love lives, underscoring their reciprocal support and affection for each other.

Max's Instagram page, boasting almost 38,000 followers, shows his dedication to his career. He also leverages it to give his followers a sneak peek into his daily activities.

Ella Purnell’s relationship history

Before meeting Kelly, Ella Purnell and Asa Butterfield dated. According to his IMDb page, Asa Butterfield was born in Islington, London, and christened Asa Maxwell Thornton Farr Butterfield. He has since adopted "Bopp" as his middle name, inspired by Comet Hale-Bopp.

He began acting at age eight and gained recognition with movies like The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, Hugo, Ender's Game, and The Space Between Us. Ella and Asa starred in Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, a 2016 movie.

Their romance was private even though their on-screen chemistry sparked assumptions among fans and media. The reason for their breakup has remained scarce, but their last public interaction was on social media in April 2016.

Ella Purnell and Brad Pitt's dating rumours

As per Distractify, Ella Purnell was the centre of online rumours around 2017 about a romance with famous actor Brad Pitt. The rumours have since been revealed as false, but young Ella found the gossip unsettling.

The age difference between Ella Purnell and Brad Pitt and the lack of proof helped them refute the claim. However, the situation caused the actress some distress and frustration with the dating speculation. She even admitted that she was terrified and distraught because it felt like she could not leave her house.

What is Ella Purnell best known for?

Since childhood, she has been known for her exceptional acting skills. As published on her IMDb page, she was quoted as saying the following:

There's a joke in my family that I'm going to make a career out of playing other people's younger selves, I played the younger Keira [Keira Knightley], I've played the younger Angelina [Angelina Jolie] and more recently the young Margot Robbie.

Frequently asked questions

Since she stepped into the limelight, fans and the media are now interested in Ella's professional and private life. Below are some questions that many fans have asked and the best answers given:

Who is Ella Purnell's boyfriend? Her current boyfriend is Max Bennett Kelly.

Where is Max Bennett Kelly from? He was born and raised in Seattle.

What movie is Max Bennett Kelly in? He was in a short film titled Junk Male .

. What was Ella Purnell in? She has been in movies like Never Let Me Go, Army of the Dead, and Churchill .

and . What is Ella Purnell's age? Ella is 27 years old and was born in London on 17 September 1996.

Ella Purnell's relationship is one reason she is enjoying her acting career. Her man roots for her in all kinds of ways. The lovebirds are often seen on the red carpet whenever either of them has achieved a professional milestone.

