Who is Joan Jett's partner? A look at her love life & dating history

One of the most fascinating inclinations of Rock and Roll artists is their eccentric disposition towards everything, including relationships. Like most celebrities in this genre, the question of who Joan Jett's partner is has been a recurring topic in entertainment media.

Joan Jett at the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock collection event at Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn, New York. Photo, Bennett Raglin/WireImage, Bryan Bedder

Source: Getty Images

Joan Jett is a legendary rock singer-songwriter and guitarist. Often referred to as the Godmother of Punk, she has not enjoyed the same resounding success in her romantic relationships as in the industry. Here is all to know about her relationship timeline.

Profile summary

Full name Joan Marie Larkin Nickname Godmother of Punk, The Original Riot Grrrl, The Queen of Rock' n' Roll Gender Female Date of birth 22 September 1958 Age 65 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, United States of America Current residence Long Beach, New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity English-Irish Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'5" (166 cm) Weight 123 lbs (56 kg) Body measurements 33-24-33 in (83-60-83 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Light brown Mother Dorothy Jett Larkin Father James Francis Larkin Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Randolph Junior High, Wheaton High School Profession Rock singer, guitarist, musician, actress, record producer Net worth $10 million Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube

Who is Joan Jett's partner?

No one is known as Joan Jett's wife, and she has no husband. She has been romantically involved with several celebrities, male and female. Below are some of her romantic escapades within and outside the entertainment industry.

Tom Petersson (1976)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Tom Petersson at Ventura County Fairgrounds and Event Center in Ventura, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

By the mid-1970s, Joan Jett was already in the musical band The Runaways. She allegedly dated Tom Petersson, who played the bass guitar for Cheap Trick, an American rock band.

Billy Idol (1978)

Billy Idol during a ceremony honouring Richard Blade with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Joan Jett's spouse in 1978 was rumoured to be Billy Idol. This love interest was a music celebrity of English descent renowned for hit singles like White Wedding and Rebel Yell. Their relationship, like previous ones, was speculative.

Dee Dee Ramone (1977)

Dee Dee Ramone posed for a portrait in his Los Angeles, California apartment during a photo session. Photo: Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives

Source: Getty Images

This bassist and founding member of Ramones, a punk musical band, was one of Joan's romantic links. The lovers were experiencing fast-paced career growth when the rumours surfaced. They kept it low-key, but fans rooted for this relationship because they found them cute together.

John Lydon (late 1970s)

John Lydon of PiL on stage during their End of World Tour at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, England. Photo: Gus Stewart/Redferns

Source: Getty Images

John Lydon never became Joan Jett's husband but was allegedly in a romantic relationship with her. Popularly known by his stage name, Johnny Rotten, he was the lead singer of the musical band Sex Pistols.

Pleasant Gehman (1970s)

This individual marked the rumours surrounding Joan Jett's sexuality. Pleasant was a notable American journalist, author, actor, and dancer with a heavy presence in Los Angeles' punk rock scene. They were reportedly so close that fans could not but conclude that a romance was brewing between them.

Cherie Currie (1975-1979)

Cherie Currie on stage during a Medlock Krieger Celebrity Golf Invitational All-Star Concert in Moorpark, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

This was among the most speculative of Joan's relationships. Cherie Currie was in her band, all-female band, The Runaways. Throughout the band's active years between 1975 and 1979, rumours of a romance between the duo persisted. Currie was the band's lead singer and would later enjoy a successful career in acting.

Kira Roessler (1980s)

Kira Roessler at the Drop In The Bucket Benefit Concert Hosted By Henry Rollins at Avalon in Hollywood, California. Photo: Earl Gibson III

Source: Getty Images

Joan Jett's romance with Kira Roessler allowed questions such as "Is Joan Jett gay?" to persist. The lady played the bass guitar for the punk rock band Black Flag.

The rumours date back to the 1980s, but they were both tight-lipped about the dynamics of their friendship. Roessler had a successful career editing dialogues in Hollywood and won an Emmy for her work in John Adams.

Danny Bonaduce (1980s)

Danny Bonaduce on ABC's The Kids Are Alright. Photo: Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content

Source: Getty Images

This American media personality had a radio broadcasting, acting, and professional wrestling career. He was a child actor on the sitcom The Partridge Family before acclaimed success in radio hosting and reality TV shows.

Chuck Zito (2001)

American actor Chuck Zito. Photo: Sarah Yenesel-Pool

Source: Getty Images

Joan Jett's dating history also includes Chuck Zito. Famous for his Hells Angels biker club membership, this man had an incredible acting and stunt work career. He was featured in HBO's Oz and FX's Sons of Anarchy.

Carmen Electra (2006)

Carmen Electra at a Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Joan Jett's girlfriend around 2006 was allegedly Carmen Electra. At the time, Electra was a highly sought-after model, singer, TV personality, and actor, with famous appearances on Baywatch and Singled Out. The two caught the attention of fans with their cosiness, leading to rumours of a romance.

Kenny Laguna

Joan Jett and Kenny Laguna at A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's at Casa Cipriani in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder

Source: Getty Images

Joan Jett is not married to Kenny Laguna, despite popular belief. They allegedly shared a romantic relationship amid their professional lives. After Joan had exited The Runaway, Laguna was her manager and was featured in some of her songs.

Despite the rumours of being romantically linked, the duo has neither confirmed nor debunked the speculation.

When did Joan Jett come out?

Joan never confirmed her sexual orientation despite the controversies it created. In an interview in 1994, she said she was neither saying yes nor no. She maintained this position in a 2006 interview by responding:

I never made any kind of statement about my personal life on any level. I never made any proclamations. So I don't know where people are getting that from.

Frequently asked questions

Seeing that there have been speculations surrounding her sexual orientation, several questions have been asked of her by fans. A couple of them and the best available answer are these:

How old is Joan Jett? She is 65 years old.

Is Joan Jett in a relationship? She has not publicly confirmed any romantic relationship.

Is Joan Jett married? She is currently single and unmarried.

Does Joan Jett have a child? No Joan Jett's children are known yet, whether biological or adopted.

Is Kenny Laguna married to Joan Jett? He is not.

Was Joan Jett ever married? She has never been married to anyone.

Does Joan Jett have a sister? Yes, she has a sister named Anne.

Where does Joan Jett live now? She is reportedly living in Long Beach, New York.

The continuous inquiry about Joan Jett's partner is not unrelated to her controversial dating history. She has, however, found a way to tune this down, choosing to answer questions when and how she likes.

