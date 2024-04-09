John Mayer's dating history and girlfriends timeline

John Mayer is famous for being good at playing guitar strings; however, he is also a pro at playing with the hearts of hot ladies. Nicknamed "Mayer, the Player," the American heartthrob has been romantically linked with several A-listed female celebrities. As a result, fans are curious about John Mayer's dating history and hope to hear the news of wedding bells soon.

John Mayer on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC, Charles Sykes/Bravo

John Mayer is a Grammy Award-winning American singer, songwriter, and guitarist. He is the lead guitarist for the Grateful Dead spin-off band Dead & Company. Some of his multi-platinum hit songs are Daughters and Your Body Is a Wonderland. Most of his songs are about his ex-girlfriends. Although the singer aimed to have longer relationships, he had multiple short-term relationships, but they did not work out.

Profile summary

Full name John Clayton Mayer Gender Male Date of birth 16 October 1977 Age 46 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Bridgeport, Connecticut, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'3" (190 cm) Weight 86 kg (180 lbs) Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Dark brown Mother Margaret Mayer Father Richard Mayer Siblings 3 Marital status Single School Brien McMahon High School University/college Berklee College of Music Profession Guitarist, singer, and songwriter Net worth $70 million Social media account Instagram

John Mayer's girlfriend list

The Bridgeport, Connecticut-born guitarist has had relationships with those he was older than and those way older than him. His on-and-off relationships, flings, and breakups normally make headlines and are in the tabloids of the internet. Here is a run-through of John Mayer's ex-girlfriends.

1. Jennifer Love Hewitt - 2002

John Mayer and Jennifer Love Hewitt in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Room For Squares singer's first public relationship was with Jennifer. She is an American actress, singer, and producer. She is famously known for her childhood commercials and Disney's Channels Kids Incorporated. The I Know What You Did Last Summer actress reportedly dated John in 2002, but the relationship ended in a twinkle of an eye.

Also, in the early 2000s, speculation arose that one of John Mayer's hit songs Your Body Is Jennifer Love Hewitt inspired a Wonderland. However, Mayer later debunked this, revealing it was about his non-celebrity ex. However, the timeline does not match, as they began dating a year after the song's release.

2. Vanessa Lee Carlton - 2003

Vanessa Carlton and John Mayer. Photo: L. Cohen/WireImage

John dated Vanessa, an American pianist and songwriter, although many did not recognise it. In 2002, the A Thousand Miles singer briefly dated John Mayer, another rising star in music at that time.

Their relationship ended in 2003 after less than a year. Soon after, Mayer was linked with actress Jennifer Love Hewitt. Despite their past and breakup, they performed at an Elton John tribute in 2003.

3. Jessica Simpson - 2006

John Mayer and Jessica Simpson at Madison Square Garden. Photo: Brian Ach/WireImage

Jessica Simpson and John Mayer's relationship blossomed in 2006 after her public divorce from Nick Lachey. They called it quits in 2007, but their relationship lasted on and off for five years. Jessica Simpson, John Mayer's ex-girlfriend, is a renowned singer, actress, and entrepreneur.

She and John are not on good terms after their relationship took a scandalous turn following Mayer's revealing remarks about Simpson in a 2010 Playboy interview, where he likened her to "sexual napalm."

4. Cameron Diaz - 2007

Cameron Diaz on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank

American actress Cameron Diaz garnered recognition with nominations for four Golden Globe Awards and a British Academy Film Award. Diaz and John Mayer sparked dating rumours in 2007, shortly after her split from Justin Timberlake. They were seen together at NYC's Bowery Hotel and on a casual dessert date at Indochine.

5. Minka Kelly - 2007

Minka Kelly with her memoir, Tell Me Everything, at Barnes & Noble at The Grove. Photo: David Livingston

Minka Kelly, an American actress and model known for her movie The Roommate, dated John Mayer in 2007 after his breakup with Jessica Simpson. Their brief relationship lasted from September 2007 to January 2008. Despite their split, they remained close friends.

6. Jennifer Joanna Aniston - 2008

Jennifer Aniston at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall. Photo: Monica Schipper/FilmMagic

Following Jennifer Aniston's divorce from Brad Pitt and marriage to Justin Theroux, the Friends actress was romantically linked to guitarist John Mayer for about a year. Later, he admitted in a 2010 Playboy interview that he slept with other women during their breaks and expressed regret that their relationship did not last.

7. Taylor Swift - 2009

Taylor Swift performed during Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at the National Stadium in Singapore. Photo: Ashok Kumar/TAS24

Pop star Taylor Swift's re-release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) reignited discussions among fans about her past relationship with John Mayer, particularly scrutinising the track Dear John. Their highly publicised romance occurred when Swift was 19 and Mayer was 32, from late 2009 to early 2010, sparked by their collaboration on Half of My Heart.

8. Scheana Marie - 2009

Scheana Shay at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety

Marie is an American TV personality, actress, podcast host, and singer. She gained fame through Vanderpump Rules. She met John Mayer in 2008 while working at the Grand Havana Room and began dating him in 2009. Shay later revealed their brief relationship and alleged involvement in a "throuple" with her roommate.

9. Kiernan Shipka - 2022

Kiernan Shipka at a Chloé Womenswear Fall/Winter event in Paris, France. Photo: Arnold Jerocki

In 2022, rumours linked John Mayer to actress Kiernan Shipka, known for her roles in Mad Men and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. They were seen together in February and November. However, they have not been spotted together since 2023, and neither has addressed the speculation surrounding their relationship.

Aside from the names mentioned above, John Mayer's girlfriends, with whom he had a short fling and allegedly dated, include Milana, Rhona Mitra, Miley Cyrus, and Reena Hammer.

Singers Katy Perry and John Mayer at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons. Photo: Larry Busacca

John Mayer's longest relationship was with singer Katy Perry, from 2012 to 2016. Their roller-coaster romance included breakups and reconciliations, inspiring Mayer's 2017 song Still Feel Like Your Man. Despite their split, they remain close friends. Perry has since moved on and is now engaged to Orlando Bloom.

John Mayer and Jennifer Aniston first met at a 2008 Oscars party and had an on-again-off-again relationship until 2009. Mayer was 32 years old at that time, while Aniston was 40 years old.

John was rumoured to have dated Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, though neither relationship was confirmed. In October 2010, Kim Kardashian reportedly spent time with Mayer in New York City while filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but their romance was brief.

Is John Mayer in a relationship now?

No, John Mayer's dating partner is unknown currently, and he is reportedly single. However, speaking on Comfort Food with Kelly Rizzo, he emphasised his readiness for marriage, contrary to public perception.

John Mayer's dating history gives us some insight into the life and personality of the artist. The singer is still getting younger and thinking about the direction of marriage. He is making an impact in the music industry while exploiting his options.

