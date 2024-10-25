New fresh albums are out from two Amapiano stars, Babalwa M and Kelvin Momo

The once Mzansi's fan-favourite couple recently dropped their albums, and they've also featured each other on them

Many netizens were stunned by this as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M featured each other on their albums. Image: @kelvinmomo_sa, @babalwa_m

Source: Instagram

South African Amapiano stars Babalwa M and Kelvin Momo have made headlines once again, this time because they released their new albums on the same day.

Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M feature each other on new albums

Babalwa M and her alleged ex-boyfriend Kelvin Momo stunned many netizens again as they dropped their new albums on Friday, 25 October 2024.

Recently, an online user @_ShaunKeyz revealed something that many never expected from the artists Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M: featured each other on their new albums, leaving fans and followers questioning whether the two stars played them regarding their sudden breakup.

The post was captioned:

"I’m just happy they still have songs together, Babalwa M’s vocals? wow, she’s so talented."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the albums

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to the two artists featuring each other on their EPs following their alleged breakup. Here's what they had to say:

@Erickmabunda wrote:

"It's a good album."

@Priddyzaddy commented:

"We were played by Babalwa M and Kelvin Momo."

@sontondlovu responded:

"My son is so happy with that."

@___Mthembu responded:

"They are still together, this was just a stunt."

@ayanda_yay83058 tweeted:

"More to come. Phela they're still together ngithi."

@kaygeemusiq_ wrote:

"Momo is also on the Mthuthuzeli songs on Candour."

@Mash_Lepara mentioned:

"Open your eyes you’ll see that we were played."

Babalwa M teases new breakup song

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babalwa M shared a new preview song about breakups. She posted the video on Instagram Live and has been the talk of the town.

In the song, Babalwa M says "hamba Juba", telling her lover to leave her alone. Mzansi's social media peeps are convinced that the song is about her relationship with the music producer.

