An unreleased song has recently confirmed that Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M broke up a long time ago

The preview of the unreleased song was shared on social media by a Twitter (X) user

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the unreleased song

A song has confirmed that Kelvin and Babalwa broke up long ago. Image: @kelvinmomo_sa, @babalwa_m

Source: Instagram

Many netizens are not accepting the news of Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M's breakup very smoothly, as they still want answers from them.

Unreleased song confirms Kelvin and Babalwa broke up long ago

The once "IT" couple Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M have made headlines on social media after the news of their breakup flooded online.

Recently, an unreleased song confirmed that the two Amapiano stars indeed broke up a long time ago, way before the pictures of Kelvin Momo with his new girl circulated on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@_BlackZA shared the preview of the unreleased song on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Now I'm convinced Kelvin Momo and Babalwa they've been apart for a while now, this hurts."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to the unreleased song

Many fans and followers flooded the comment section with their reactions to the unreleased song. Here's what they had to say:

@cali3carl said:

"Clearly...it makes sense now through these unreleased songs."

@Sbo19DarkBeauty commented:

"It seems so In this generation, you don’t get dumped; people misbehave until everything collapses to a state of irreparability. Lapho, things ended six months ago if they were being honest with how they feel."

@RoastProper questioned:

"Wasn’t she mixing drinks a few weeks ago?"

@melomaniacxx responded:

"@MenaceProdigy uyalila uBabalwa boy."

@MbaliNk09783585 replied:

"I think so too, it has been long since they broke up."

@glorymanuted commented:

"Yoh yeses."

Babalwa M teases new breakup song

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babalwa M shared a new preview song about breakups. She posted the video on Instagram Live and has been the talk of the town.

In the song, Babalwa M says "hamba Juba", telling her lover to leave her alone. Mzansi's social media peeps are convinced that the song is about her relationship with the music producer.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News