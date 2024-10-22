The South African famous sangoma Gogo Skhotheni redefined cheating during her Venting Podcast episode

The DJ had admitted to her estranged husband, Monde Shange, that she moved on while they were still together

Many netizens were stunned by Gogo Skhotheni's revelation, with others sharing their reactions

Yoh! Bethuna, the popular Gogo Skhotheni, has shaken the social media streets with her recent revelation on her Venting Podcast episode.

Gogo Skhotheni admits to moving on while still with hubby

Social media has been buzzing as the famous reality TV star and Gobela Gogo Skhotheni made a revelation that left many stunned online after a picture of her body before going under the knife circulated.

Recently, Gogo Skhotheni admitted to her estranged husband, Monde Shange, that she moved on while they were still together and dated another guy. Still, she also mentioned during the interview that what she did was not cheating, leaving many netizens shaken by her words.

The clip of her interview with her estranged husband was posted on Twitter (X) by @Mlu__N7, who captioned it:

"Multi dating is forever following me."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Gogo Skhotheni's revelation

Shortly after she admitted to what she had done, many netizens reacted to it. See some of the comments below:

@Tabiasongbird commented:

"I don't care what they are talking about. I'm here for the RESPECT that this guy still has for her. Calling her Mama Liyana, wow."

@XMbatha78198 said:

"Woman will always find ways not to be held accountable for their actions. Why didn’t she leave this guy first before dating the other guy."

@ZabalazaZA responded:

"Women are horrible people, accountability was never their strength."

@MUminathi mentioned:

"Bringing your ex on your podcast is insane."

@DonMasakala wrote:

"He'll never recover from this kind of disrespect."

@MRP_CARROT said:

"This is hilarious."

