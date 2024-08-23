Gogo Skhotheni has seemingly raised more abuse allegations, this time, directed at her husband, Monde Shange

The famous sangoma previously alluded to being assaulted but never went into detail until now

Mzansi is stunned by the allegations, with some blaming Gogo Skhotheni's claims that she once used a love potion on her man

Gogo Skhotheni claims her estranged husband, Monde Shange, has been physically abusing her. Images: gogo_skhotheni, mondeshange

Source: Instagram

Gogo Skhotheni has fueled more assault allegations and pinned them on her estranged husband, Monde Shange.

Gogo Skhotheni accuses husband of abuse

Months after opening up about surviving domestic violence, Gogo Skhotheni has apparently cleared the air about who her abuser is.

The sangoma/ DJ put her estranged husband, Monde Shange, on blast for assaulting her on numerous occasions.

A screenshot of her alleged WhatsApp chat with her baby daddy, who she recently got back together with, was leaked, in which she asked why he abuses her and that he would rot in jail for what he had done.

Photos of the Ndiyakwamkela hitmaker's battered forearms were revealed, while Twitter (X) user S_Phola__ shared screenshots of Gogo Skhotheni's Facebook posts exposing Monde:

"Monde Shange, are you going to beat me up every time you see me, even if we are not together?

"I am going public because I suspect that I'm going to be killed; it's okay even if I get judged. But if anything happens to me, Monde Shange will be responsible."

Mzansi reacts to Gogo Skhotheni's allegations

Netizens are horrified by the claims, while others claimed Gogo Skhotheni's alleged love potion may have caused the abuse:

Lebo_Phakathi was stunned:

"Yoh, things are really bad between them mos."

Lord_B33RU5 wrote:

"Experts suggest that giving a man muthi to stay or love you can result in him beating you 'cause they’re now 'overprotective', and in one of her episodes on that show, she claimed to have given him muthi so that she can proceed with her polyandry plans without him objecting."

BlessingNguban8 claimed:

"Indliso actually does that."

S_Phola__ posted:

"It seems Monde hasn't stopped beating up Gogo Skhotheni, even after they broke up."

Source: Briefly News