Paul Mashatile attended the South African Communist Party’s (SACP) 5th Special National Congress

During the congress, the deputy president was spotted seemingly singing along to an anti-GNU song

Democratic Alliance Federal Chair was one of many social media users who responded to the video

Deputy President Paul Mashatile sparked a debate online after a video surfaced of him seemingly singing an anti-GNU song, and even Helen Zille responded. Image: Tebogo Letsie/ Sydney Seshibedi

South Africa’s deputy president, Paul Mashatile, has got social media buzzing.

The 63-year-old caused a stir online after a video surfaced of him at the South African Communist Party’s (SACP) 5th Special National Congress in Boksburg.

In the video, Mashatile appeared to be singing along to a song denouncing the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Mashatile sings along to anti-GNU song

During the congress proceedings on 13 December, Mashatile was videoed seemingly singing along to the song "Asiyifuni iGNU."

The song translates to “we don’t want the Government of National Unity.”

The SACP has been very critical of the GNU since its formation, criticising the African National Congress for collaborating with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Freedom Front Plus.

Fikile Mbalula previously clarified that the ANC was not aligned with the DA but was forced to form a unified government after it failed to secure a majority in the May elections.

Helen Zille responds to Mashatile’s video

The video of Mashatile at the SACP’s congress not only caused a stir among social media users but also caught the eye of Helen Zille.

The DA’s Federal Chairperson replied to the post, and her comment also attracted attention.

Social media buzzing after Mashatile’s video

South Africans were split in their thoughts about Mashatile’s video, with some agreeing and others suggesting that he was going against the ANC.

@tiromanro said:

“Paul Mashatile is seriously conflicted.”

@SakhiNgwevela added:

“It's called going with the flow. He is in the mood of the conference. I see nothing wrong there. In Rome, you do as Romans do😅😅.”

@thblihl said:

“It appears only Mbaks and Ramaphosa wanted this GNU.”

@SJLmXYpXxx92522 stated:

“Ey Paul is unpredictable. Even in KZN, he sang along to "wenzeni uZuma", so you will never know.”

@makatlis13 said:

“No member of the ANC wants the GNU, but they have to live with the reality of it. The DP is correct to sing along.”

Social media users also responded to Zille’s reply.

@vinniemm said:

“Don't act surprised. No one wants the GNU.”

@John_Mphatsoe added:

“You can leave the GNU. Your DA is not forced to be in it.”

@Lebotheblack stated:

“You are a reactionary of high note, Gogo. You literally react to anything and everything 😭.”

@brianmarttt:

“What did you expect? We hate the GNU.”

@Mark_Forty2 said:

“People want the GNU gogo. They just don't want the DA in the GNU. Don't get it twisted.”

Zille says GNU is nothing without DA

In a related article, the DA’s Zille stated that the party was crucial to the GNU.

The DA’s Federal Chair said it would be devastating to the economy if the party left.

Briefly News reported South Africans strongly disagreed with her diagnosis.

