The African National Congress's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, responded to South African Communist Party General Secretary Solly Mapaila's remarks

Mapaila recently criticised the Government of National Unity and accused the ANC of being a sellout to the liberation movement

Mbalula noted that governments of national unity worldwide are a product of political parties from different ends of the political spectrum

Fikile Mbalula extended a hand to Solly Mapaila after his GNU comments. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress's (ANC) secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, defended the Government of National Unity against criticism from the South African Communist Party's (SACP) Solly Mapaila.

Fikile Mbalula defends SA's GNU

Mbalula spoke in an interview on eNCA, responding to the SACP's General Secretary, Solly Mapaila. Mapaila slammed the ANC's participation in the Government of National Unity and said the ANC sold the liberation movement out.

Mbalula said GNUs, by their nature, are constituted globally by parties that are not ideologically aligned, and South Africa is not in a unique position. He said Mapaila knows there is a platform where the SACP can engage the ANC instead of defining the ANC as a big faction of neoliberalism as an insult.

"If he believes in that, they can engage with the ANC. We have an Alliance Political Council coming. We'll engage them," he said.

Netizens agree with Mapaila

Some South Africans on Facebook stood with Mapaila's statements on the GNU as a sellout.

Talent Lindokuhle Madondo said:

"Mapaila said the truth openly. Mbaks is lying again and attacking him. "

KaTkee Khoza Mphathi said:

"Solly is 100% correct. ANC has sold out."

Velocity Meme said:

"Mbalula says all alliance partners were informed Meaning there was no discussion, they just told them."

Matured democracy said:

"It is not the first time ANC has let its people down."

Leepile Kakudi said:

"I have been against GNU, in particular the key role DA plays there."

Cyril Ramaphosa promises better service delivery from GNU

In a related article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa promised that the seventh administration would improve service delivery.

During his swearing-in ceremony, he said the Government of National Unity would provide citizens with better housing and other essential services.

