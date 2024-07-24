The South African Communist Party's General Secretary Solly Mapaila believed that opposition parties, the Economic Freedom Fighters and the MK Party, pose no threat

Mapaila spoke during an event in Johannesburg in which he slammed the African National Congress for choosing to enter an alliance with the Democratic Alliance

Mapaila pointed out that the ANC teaming up with the DA is politics of poverty and that the ANC should have partnered with the EFF and MK Party

Solly Mapaila believes the ANC should have joined hands with the EFF and MKP. Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress should have joined hands with the Economic Freedom Fighters and the MK Party, according to South African Communist Party's General Secretary Solly Mapaila.

Mapaila slams ANC-DA alliance

SABC News said Mapaila spoke during the Mandela Day dialogue in Freedom Park in Johannesburg. Mapaila said the African National Congress was supposed to join forces with the EFF and the official opposition, the MK Party.

He questioned why the ANC was afraid of the EFF and MK Party and said they were not a threat to the Government of National Unity. He slammed the statements the ANC's national chairperson Gwede Mantashe made about the EFF and MK Party. Mantashe reportedly called the two parties enemies of the ANC and the DA.

South Africans question Mapaila

Some netizens on Facebook challenged Mapaila's statements.

Nothani Magwaza said:

"Before the elections and the subsequent formation of the GNU, you were the one who characterised the MK Party as counter-revolutionary. What changed now?"

Zweli Robert Tshithiza asked:

"I think you should start appreciating what the ordinary people of this country want to see."

Lukhwazi Sobahle asked:

"What is the use of the SACP, and how does it benefit the country?"

Philemon Khumalo asked:

"Why must we believe you?"

Minanawe Tall said:

"Zuma has changed the political landscape of South Africa, but the SACP is begging the ANC."

