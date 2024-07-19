MK Party Parliamentary leader John Hlophe Calls for Agrarian Revolution To Fight Poverty
- The official opposition in Parliament, the MK Party, said land has to be made available to help the poor fight poverty
- The party's parliamentary leader, Dr John Hlophe, was speaking during a debate in Parliament and said this would solve many problems in the country
- South Africans roasted the party leader Jacob Zuma and said he failed to implement such a revolution when he was still president
With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, political parties and Parliament.
CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — The MK Party's Parliamentary leader, Dr John Hlophe, believes an agrarian revolution would lift South Africans from poverty.
MKP leader calls for agrarian revolution
SABC News reported that Hlophe said the country's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, was supposed to announce an agrarian revolution. He spoke during the Opening of Parliament Address debate following Ramaphosa's address on 18 July.
Hlophe said land must be made available to the people, and rural infrastructure must be developed. He believed this would lift people from poverty and solve many of the country's problems.
South Africans disagreed with him
Netizens on Facebook argued with Hlophe and turned on the party.
Tony Man said:
"They thought the ANC would beg them and turn after them."
Chitjana Maretlane said:
"Pretending like he would have done the same if tables were turned."
Ravhidziwa Dakalo Jeremiah said:
"Mr Zuma failed to do that."
Patrick Vilakati said:
"I don't take these guys seriously."
Bheka L Nene said:
"Agrarian revolution could have worked better had they not run away from responsibility. He would have taught his fellows in government better."
Michael Sibanyonyi said:
"Zuma failed to announce it, so why should Cyril announce it?"
MK Party is the official opposition
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party has been recognised as the official opposition party in Parliament.
The party has the third-most chairs in Parliament, and Thoko Didiza clarified their role before Ramaphosa delivered his speech.
