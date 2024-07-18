Different political parties have shared what they will expect from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Opening of Parliament address

Ramaphosa will deliver his first address when he opens Parliament on 18 July, the same day as the birthday of the late Nelson Mandela

The Democratic Alliance, RISE Mzansi, the Economic Freedom Fighters and ActionSA weighed in on what they expect the president to say in his speech

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE—In the build-up to President Cyril Ramaphosa's opening of Parliament speech, political parties, including the Democratic Alliance, ActionSA, and RISE Mzansi, have different expectations.

Ramaphosa to deliver speech

According to SABC News, Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his first speech in Parliament when it officially opens on 18 July, which is also International Nelson Mandela Day. Ramaphosa was elected the seventh administration's president for the second time after a tight election in which the African National Congress lost its majority status.

The Democratic Alliance leader, John Steenhuisen, said the party expects Ramaphosa to outline the country's reform agenda. He said it is essential when it comes to economic growth. The EFF said they do not have any expectations except that proper oversight must be given in Parliament. ActionSA's Athol Trollip said he wants to see if the seventh administration will bring anything new. RISE Mzansi echoed similar sentiments and said they expect the beginning of a new era.

Netizens share expectations

South Africans on Facebook also discussed what they expected from Ramaphosa's speech.

Lungisani Carburator said:

"We expect a clear plan from the president on how this administration plans to tackle the economic crisis and create jobs."

Katleho James said:

"Brace yourselves to pay high interest rates, tax, fuel, coupons, unemployment and many social ills."

Velocity Meme said:

"It's not difficult for him to deliver a message from the DA."

Kylie Lm said:

"Nothing is going to change people take care of yourselves."

Nick Malesela Moloto said:

"MK and the EFF faithfools are feeling the pain."

Cyril Ramaphosa announces his cabinet

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa announced his Government of National Unity cabinet.

The cabinet has 77 members, including Ramaphosa and the deputy president Paul Mashatile.

