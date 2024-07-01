President Cyril Ramaphosa has kept Paul Mashatile as Deputy President in the seventh administration

Ramaphosa revealed the names of his National Executives during a live broadcast on 30 June 2024

Many South Africans were concerned by the cost of maintaining the increased number of Ministers and Deputies

President Cyril Ramaphosa has kept Paul Mashatile as the Deputy President of South Africa.

Members of the multi-party cabinet revealed

Ramaphosa announced his multi-party cabinet during a live broadcast on 30 June 2024. In his speech, the President said the National Executive of the seventh administration was representative of the country’s people:

“We want South Africans to see themselves reflected not only in the composition of government but also in its policies and programmes.”

The President, however, conceded that he was unable to reduce the number of portfolios as the incoming administration needed to be inclusive of all the 11 parties in the GNU:

“In some instances, we have considered it necessary to separate certain portfolios to ensure that there is sufficient focus on key issues.”

You can view the complete list of Ministers and their Deputies in the President’s speech here.

Mzansi disappointed by bloated administration

Many social media users were worried about the cost of the larger cabinet.

@NomaMakhi stated:

“The same parties that said the government is bloated are now beneficiaries. We will see if they continue with the same tune.”

@marielouise_82 commented:

“The only job creation the government is capable of.”

@CharlesG4SA wondered:

“South Africa is technically in a recession; how will this bloated government affect the man in the street???”

@slique10111 said:

“I thought it’s the GNU’s cabinet, so GNU’s bloated cabinet…not Rama!”

@Godfrey17371800 pointed out:

“This is an expensive cabinet.”

MK Party ends boycott, joins Progressive Caucus

Briefly News previously reported that the MK Party halted its boycott of Parliament and took up its 58 seats alongside opposition parties.

The organisation also joined the Progressive Caucus, which included the EFF and the United Democratic Movement.

Spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the party would continue to raise its vote-rigging allegations in courts and Parliament.

