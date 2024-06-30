President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce the much-anticipated cabinet for the seventh administration

The Presidency said Ramaphosa was scheduled to reveal the executive at 21:00 on 30 June 2024

The public broadcaster is expected to transmit the President's speech live on multiple platforms

President reveals GNU government

The announcement comes almost two weeks after the President's inauguration following the 29 May 2024 General Election.

The @PresidencyZA said the seventh administration's cabinet would include multiple political parties:

"The new National Executive will constitute the 7th Democratic Administration as a Government of National Unity comprising a diversity of political parties as an outcome of the national and provincial elections."

The public broadcaster is expected to transmit the President's speech live on multiple platforms.

Mzansi gets ready for a family meeting

Some netizens looked forward to the President's speech, while others were unhappy with the scheduled time.

@kwazeencubey joked:

"It’s been a while since we had a family meeting…Takes me back to those Covid days"

@KatNcala said:

"No soccer tonight; straight to the family meeting."

@uMaster_Sandz added:

“Phakama Ramaphosa, ixesha lifikile”

@LedwabaThabangt commented:

"A very shameful and sad day indeed, after many fought and died for this country, you finally handing power back to white supremacists... You are the most horrible president this country has ever had."

@Ke_Moeletsi asked:

"So we must stop watching soccer and watch him? Why doesn't he announce the cabinet now so that we can move on?"

SADTU disapproves of DA's push for Basic Education

Briefly News previously reported that SADTU voiced its opposition to a DA member heading up the Basic Education Department.

SADTU believed the Democratic Alliance had a hidden agenda to destroy the teachers' union.

Union spokesperson Nomusa Cembi said the DA's interest in the Ministry was merely political.

