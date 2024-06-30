The South African Democratic Teachers' Union has voiced its opposition to a DA member heading up the Basic Education Department

SADTU believed that the Democratic Alliance had a hidden agenda to destroy the teachers' union

The union's Nomusa Cembi said they believed the DA's interest in the Ministry was merely political

SADTU was against a DA Minister in the Basic Education Department in the Basic Education Department. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

As Mzansi anxiously awaits President Cyril Ramaphosa’s imminent cabinet announcement, SADTU has expressed opposition to a DA member heading up the Basic Education Department.

SADTU speculates on DA's agenda

According to EWN, the teachers' union believed the DA planned to abolish the union. SADTU spokesperson Nomusa Cembi, while the decision ultimately lay with the president, they thought the DA's interest in the Ministry was political:

“They have always wanted to control education to change the narrative of the education department to suit their political agendas.”

In a letter leaked from the DA to the ANC, the DA requested to head a few ministries, including the Basic Education portfolio.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's much-anticipated cabinet was expected to include members of the Government of National Unity pact.

Mzansi approves of DA-led Education Department

@TheGeopol said:

“With DA running DBE, Apartheid will be erased from history.”

@Mamphephethe_10 speculated:

“Why? Let me guess; it's because SADTU members do as they please in schools while feeding kids of this nation with a mediocre education.”

@Saint_Pablo31 added:

“They’ve become accustomed to mediocrity & short-changing the black child. They must now actually do their jobs for the first time.”

@Chipiyankandla pointed out:

“SADTU has been accused of corruption; perhaps having the DA lead the basic education ministry could help prevent teachers from having to engage in inappropriate relationships with principals to secure teaching positions.”

@mawesto85 giggled:

"Lol systemic test is coming hohoho DA doesn’t play ask Western Cape teachers."

Leaders prioritise cabinet roles over citizens' needs

Briefly News reported that a political analyst believed the delay in forming a new government showed that political leaders had placed South Africans on the back burner.

Levy Ndou said that in the GNU negotiations, many leaders prioritised securing cabinet positions.

Ndou further warned that the political leaders’ inability to reach an agreement could indicate the collapse of the GNU.

