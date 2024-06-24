The DA is negotiating with the ANC for key government positions, prioritizing the deputy president role or, alternatively a Minister in the Presidency and a deputy Minister of Finance

The DA has outlined demands for 11 key Cabinet positions and greater oversight of government contracts, but talks have reached a critical juncture

A high-level meeting on Monday between President Ramaphosa and DA leader Steenhuisen will determine if negotiations can continue

The Democratic Alliance (DA) want the deputy president position, but if this is unattainable, it is willing to settle for a Minister in the Presidency and a deputy Minister of Finance.

The party has been demanding at least 11 key Cabinet positions and their deputies, along with the heads of the departments they secure.

DA federal executive chairperson Helen Zille outlined these demands in a correspondence to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Sunday morning.

Negotiations hit a dead end in the morning

The talks, which have hit a significant snag since Zille's letter arrived, are now at a critical juncture.

According to News24 the high-level meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and DA leader John Steenhuisen is scheduled for Monday.

Its outcome could determine whether the parties can continue negotiating or will leave the table entirely.

In the letter, the DA also demands the deputy president position, stating that if the ANC disagrees, the DA should instead be assigned a "minister in the Presidency."

This proposed minister would be the designated Leader of Government Business. Additionally, the DA wants the deputy minister of finance to ensure its full participation in budget development.

"The Cabinet positions the DA should rightly [receive] include the deputy president as is standard practice in similar arrangements around the world."

"We can only agree to give up that post if it is replaced with both a Minister in the Presidency, who is designated Leader of Government Business… as well as the deputy minister of finance to participate fully in the development of the budget."

Some of the DA's demands

Zille's letter details the DA's "preferred posts" across various Cabinet clusters. These include:

Mineral Resources and Energy

Transport

Public Works and Infrastructure

Higher Education, Science and Technology

Public Service and Administration

Justice

Home Affairs

International Relations and Cooperation

Communication and Digital Technologies

The DA also seeks to review all tenders issued by the departments it would oversee since the president promulgated the election. This move signals a push for greater accountability and transparency in government contracts.

The negotiations are described as being in a "sensitive stage," with both parties under pressure to reach a consensus.

The stakes are high, as the success of these talks could reshape South Africa's political landscape and governance structure.

