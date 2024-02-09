Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni's Versace replica dress gets massive thumbs down

The minister attended the State of the Nation (SONA) on Thursday, 8 February in Parliament

South African fashion designer Thula Sindi accused the minister of replicating the Versace dress and failing dismally

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni’s Versace dress fails to impress. Image: Facebook

The ministers brought their fashion game to the red carpet at the State of the Nation (SONA) on Thursday, 8 February. However, there were many misses and Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni was one of them.

Versace dress a miss

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni's dress was said to be a replica of a popular Versace dress taken from a runway. The dress got her a massive thumbs down from netizens, including South African fashion designer Thula Sindi.

Thula Sindi accused the minister of replicating the Versace dress and failing dismally. In his X post, Thula Sindi said:

“Unethical even in the smallest of things. These people bore me at a mitochondrial level.”

In one of the interviews, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said her dress was designed by a Limpopo fashion designer by the name of Phika Designs.

Watch the interview below:

Mzansi trolls Minister Ntshavheni

SA agreed with Thula Sindi and his loud jabs, and this is what many had to say:

@maphokamokutle:

"What I ordered Vs what I got."

@Fulunem:

"She clearly has no friends."

@KenGlobally:

"The fact that she’s wearing the replica makes it worse."

@Thandiwe_M_:

"Is this supposed to be the inspiration?"

@Tee_Ner:

"I hate the person who made her this dress. The skirt isn’t doing what it’s supposed to do."

@Sydfrey79:

"I knew I saw Minister Ntshavheni's dress somewhere before. I just couldn't remember where. She rocked it well thought."

Ntsiki Mazwai slams politicians using SONA as fashion show

In a previous report from Briefly News, activist Ntiski Mazwai recently shared her opinion regarding the SONA 2024, which took place on Thursday, 8 February 2024, at Cape Town City Hall.

The poet told Briefly News that SONA is just a performance and show and that what they say doesn't translate to people on the ground.

Thandiswa Mazwai's sister also slammed politicians as narcissistic bullies and said Ramaphosa's time was over.

