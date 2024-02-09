The EFF booked Babes Wodumo for their upcoming manifesto launch

The red berets are gearing up for the elections and thought to bring the youth together for their festival in KwaZulu-Natal

Mzansi expressed mixed reactions to Babes' appearance, with some asking that she be replaced

The EFF booked Babes Wodumo to perform at their upcoming manifesto launch. Images: babes_wodumo, effsouthafrica

Babes Wodumo is set to perform at the EFF's upcoming manifesto launch in KwaZulu-Natal. The Wololo hitmaker is among the local musicians booked to bring the youth together ahead of the anticipated elections. But it seems not everyone is looking forward to Babes' appearance.

EFF books Babes Wodumo for manifesto launch

The Economic Freedom Fighters are preparing for the elections and planning an unforgettable manifesto launch with the hopes of garnering some support - and votes.

The party booked a slew of local entertainers and musicians, including Babes Wodumo, who has been dead set on reviving her music career and reclaiming her former glory.

Taking to their Twitter (X) page, the fierce political party shared a flyer for the event. More on the lineup are stars DJ Tira, Young Stunna, Kabza De Small, and many others.

"You can come to watch Babes Wodumo perform at the #EFFManifestoLaunch at Moses Mabhida on the 10th of February 2024. You do not want to miss it!"

Mzansi weighs in on EFF's event

Netizens showed love to Babes Wodumo and praised the EFF for putting her on:

LadiZee was happy for Babes:

"Happy for my sis."

Tholang_Tuu said:

"One thing about the EFF, they will gather all the artists."

KgosiLalas encouraged the EFF:

"May you revive her music career like you did for the late Zahara. We know you are capable."

Meanwhile, some netizens weren't impressed and threw shade at Babes and the EFF:

ntokozo_eff warned:

"You're going to lose more votes this time."

garth_korras said:

"I would rather eat an entire cactus."

XolilePlaatjie1 asked:

"Why not book Zodwa Wabantu?"

