Gqom queen Babes Wodumo is back in the music space, and she will be releasing her new album soon

The Wololo hitmaker announced on her Instagram timeline that she will be launching her new album later this month

The star will be hosting her album launch event for her fans and supporters at Strikers Village in Durban

Babes Wodumo announced her new album. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo returns to the spotlight and is gearing up for the much-anticipated album she is about to drop.

Babes Wodumo announces the launch of her new album

Babes Wodumo is back after Isolezwe reported her to have suffered from shortness of breath and rumoured that she had moved back to her parent's house to recover.

The gqom star shared a post on her Instagram timeline announcing that she will launch her new album on Saturday, 25 November 2023, at Strikers Village in Durban for her fans and supporters to pull through and enjoy a blissful night with her.

She said:

"@villagestrikers, see you there."

Previously, the star, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, shared on Instagram that she and her late husband, Mampintsha, had recorded their albums and were due to release them this year.

"We recorded both our albums, Sawaqeda Womabili, but didn’t release them cause we were letting BIG NUZ release 1st. When we were done, out of the blue, you requested senze lengoma. Little did I know it was the last song we did together. Mampintsha’s last prayer, 'Ngithethelele' #Albums Coming Soon# @mampintsha_shimora," she wrote.

See the post below:

Babes wishes Sponge a happy birthday on Instagram

Earlier this year, Bongekile celebrated her son's birthday, whom she shares with the late Mampintsha on Instagram. The star wrote a lengthy heartfelt message. She said:

"Kuthathe sikhathi to write something for you cause I’m in mixed emotions namhlanje. It's your birthday today. A part of me misses Ubaba Wakho cause I know for sure this day was his favourite day. It was special even though you share the same birthday month, but on this day, both our lives changed forever. We’re now parents to a precious boy..."

See the post below:

Babes Wodumo remembers mampintsha

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo is still reeling from the death of Mampintsha almost six months following the musician's passing.

The Wololo singer has been keeping her late husband's memory alive on social media and sharing how she navigates grief.

Source: Briefly News