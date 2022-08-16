The EFF and Nathi Mthethwa have taken to the timeline to pay tribute to late Kwaito star and TKZee member Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala

The legendary Kwaito trio's frontman succumbed to epilepsy on Monday and his death saw scores of Mzansi peeps taking to social media to send their condolences to his family

Mthethwa and the EFF praised the late star for using his talent as "a weapon" to uplift and develop the post-apartheid era youth

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa have joined scores of South Africans who paid tribute to late Kwaito legend Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala.

The EFF and Nathi Mthethwa paid tribute to late TKZee Member Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala. Image: Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala/Facebook, @nathimthethwa_sa

Source: Instagram

The TKZee member passed away on Monday, 15 August after an epileptic seizure, his family confirmed in a statement. Magesh was the legendary trio's frontman.

According to TshisaLIVE, Mthethwa shared that Magesh will be remembered as a musical and cultural pioneer. The politician further praised Magesh for using his artistry as a weapon to uplift and develop the post-apartheid era youth.

The EFF also took to Twitter to send its heartfelt condolences to the lyricist's family and friends. The political party said Magesh and TKZee built a youth culture of arts.

Tweeps took to EFF's comment section to react to the sudden death of Magesh, while others blasted the party for using Magesh's name for clout.

@secha_carly wrote:

"The best Kwaito lyricist. Rest in peace Mshengu Tshabalala. I used to think he is TKZee because he was singing most of the chorus, I'm heart broken."

@Nanda_Monareng said:

"May his soul rest in peace shame."

@sarel_lee wrote:

"Rest in peace Gesh la Magesh."

@PhilPhi50851895 added:

"You were not concerned about him while he was still alive... You take people serious when they're no longer with US. Just shut up."

