Dr Ashley Mthunzi, who was suspended as the Thembisa Hospital's CEO, has passed away recently

The cause of death was still unknown, and it came over a year after he was placed on suspension pending an investigation into the hospital

Some South Africans believed that his death was not accidental and had some theories of what may have happened

EKURHULENI – Netizens believed suspended Tembisa Hospital CEO Dr Ashley Mthunzi's death was not natural.

Tembisa Hospital CEO dead

SABC News reported that Mthunzi's cause of death is unknown. He was suspended in August 2022 after allegations that he was involved in improper tender deals surfaced. He was accused of improper procurement and improper payments to service providers.

The contracts were signed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mthunzi reportedly procured a company that did not have experience working in the health sector. The Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba, said the department extended its condolences to Mthunzi's family.

Netizens smell a rat

South Africans on Facebook, though, did not believe that his death was natural. Some have theories to share.

DiVerse Prince Ahmed said:

"Loose ends."

Shamir Khan said:

"Seems like all the corrupt people die all of a sudden."

Nonky Nonky Mshengu said:

"We all know the cause of death is not a secret."

Sonto Zwane said:

"The mayor, doctor and the Bosasa boss all die before they answer for their allegations. Their deaths are suspicious. Are they getting new identities somewhere?"

Nelisiwe Mgojo said:

"Hayi, they die before facing the music."

Former Tshwane mayor dies at age 53

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the former mayor of Tshwane, Dr Murunwa Makwarela, passed away recently.

Makwarela faced charges of fraud relating to allegedly receiving a bribe and forging an insolvency certificate.

