Tshwane's former mayor, Dr Murunwa Makwarela, passed away during the early hours of 23 April 2024

Makwarela's cause of death is unknown, and he died a year after handing himself over to the Brooklyn Police Station

He faced two counts of fraud relating to two incidents, including receiving over R1 million in bribery

TSHWANE – The City of Tshwane's former mayor, Dr Murunwa Makwarela, died on 23 April. His death shocked many South Africans on social media.

Former Tshwane mayor dies

According to @ewnupdates, his cause of death was not revealed. He died at the age of 52. Makwarela's death comes one year after he appeared in court on charges of fraud.

Makwarela handed himself over to the Brooklyn Police Station in April 2023 after he was accused of issuing a fake insolvency certificate, reported IOL. The city investigated him after he claimed he was insolvent and it demanded proof of his insolvency. He also allegedly received R1.4 million while still the City of Tshwane's speaker.

View the tweet here:

His death left many with questions

Netizens on social media discussed his death. Some passed their condolences.

Nhlanhla Gezani Leonard said:

"May his soul rest in peace. Can the media treat his funeral as a private matter?"

Tammi_ZA said:

"I was hoping he would work on himself and get back up again for himself and his family. This has hit me. RIP Dr Makwarela. May your family always hold you in high regard."

Peter Mosehla said:

"The problem of eating the money and sushi alone."

Romeo said:

"His family, like Jooste's, must be afforded privacy to deal with his passing."

Grandson of Rocks said:

"Ao banna, before getting jailed."

