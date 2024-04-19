The NPA said more arrests are imminent in the R2.2 billion tender fraud deal involving a SANDF Brigadier-General

The accused, Eddy Modlane, and Phomolo Enterprises director Charles Mwali appeared before the court on 19 April 2024

The pair was granted bail of R10,000 and R5,000 bail, respectively, and the case was postponed to 17 July 2024

The Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court granted former army general Eddy Modlane R10,000 bail. Images: Stock Image and Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

More heads will roll in the R2.2 billion tender fraud case involving a former SANDF Brigadier-General.

This is according to the National Prosecuting Authority, which was probing the alleged crime which took place in 2015.

Army general allegedly flouts tender processes

Eddy Modlane and Phomolo Enterprises director Charles Mwali appeared before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 19 April 2024.

They were accused of defrauding the army of millions in tender fraud for buying items, including military goggles and heat-resistant buffs.

According to SABC News, Modlane allegedly deviated from the army’s procurement process and requested that Phomolo Enterprises be appointed to supply.

A TimesLIVE report said the duo was arrested on 17 April after surrendering to the police.

The NPA said Modlane faces three counts of fraud while the company, represented by Mwali, faces one.

Spokesperson Lumka Mahanjanas said Mondlane and Mwali were out on R10,000 and R5,000 bail respectively.

South Africans surprised by military man's alleged theft

Many netizens were surprised that the country’s army members were linked to fraudulent activities.

@DidiSegapo

“Those who steal a pittance are pursued with vigour while those who stole billions are approached with kid gloves! It’s survival of the fittest.”

@MoLesetja wondered:

“Imagine if soldiers also do this nonsense of unabated corruption ya bo Cyril Ramaphosa and them then we are doomed.”

@62Lulamamavuso1 asked:

“Is that true?”

@General_Sport7 said:

“Retired Army General a fraudster”

Elias Solomon questioned:

“Why?”

