The Nicolway Shopping Centre in Bryanston has officially been renamed Winifred Mandela Precinct, after struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the EFF's Mbuyiseni Dlozi were among numerous dignitaries who attended the official unveiling

Many netizens weren’t impressed by the remaining of the shopping centre, with some questioning the process

Sandton’s Nicolway Shopping Centre was rebranded as Winifred Mandela in honour of the late Apartheid hero. Images: X/@MbuyiseniNdlozi/Screenshot and Alexander Joe/AFP/Getty Images

The Nicolway Shopping Centre in Bryanston, Sandton, has officially rebranded as Winifred Mandela Precinct.

Government officials and the centre’s management unveiled the new signage on 19 April 2024.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi shared the ribbon-cutting moment on :

Numerous political heads joined Lesufi at the ceremony, including the EFF’s Mbuyiseni Dlozi, who on X:

The centre's renaming follows the September 2023 renaming of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive.

According to Sunday World, the roadway was renamed to honour Madikizela-Mandela, one of the country’s icons.

The renaming of Nicolway received mixed reviews

Not all netizens were pleased with the decision to rename the shopping centre, and some questioned the process.

@gistwhere exclaimed:

“Long live Mother of the Nation!”

@wati___ asked:

“They couldn't rename the whole William Nicol road so they gave her the mall.”

@KamgSerepo commented:

“Everything ke Winnie le South Africa they will be calling it Winnie mxm as if she was the only one Fighter and I hope you honour others!”

@Tsika85 questioned:

“Mara when are we going to start building from scratch and stop renaming? I think we are taking the easy way out.”

@fetch_goodvibes added:

“Nicol way was fine though ughhhh ”

